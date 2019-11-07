With the threats of cyclone looming over Rajkot, India is set to face Bangladesh in the second T20I at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday, November 7, 2019.

India won the toss and decided to field first.

The match will start at 7:00 PM IST, 7:30 PM BST.

The visitors are leading the three-match series 1-0 after beating Rohit Sharma-led hosts in the opening clash in Delhi a few days ago.

IND vs BANG 2nd T20I broadcast on Star Sports, GTV

Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi will jointly broadcast the match live in India. Hotstar and Jio TV app will be streaming the match live on its respective app in the Indian subcontinent. Sky Sports Cricket will telecast the match live in the United Kingdom. GTV will telecast in Bangladesh with live stream on Rabbitholebd.com.

India's search for a perfect T20 combination continue

According to the Cricbuzz report, stand-in captain Rohit Sharma has confirmed that there might not be any changes in the Indian side even after their loss in the first match. With pressure for series loss, the skipper mentioned that the team will approach the match in a positive way.

Bangladesh eyes historic series victory

Bangladesh has no reason to make any changes to their side. On a slow pitch in Delhi, the visitors led by Mahmudullah had an overall good performance with both bat and the ball. Other than a few tweaks here and there in their approach, the Bangla tigers are unlikely to make any other change for this fixture.

The chances of rain on the matchday are excessive. It is possible that the match might get abandoned due to the rain. This is exactly the situation which puts India under pressure as a drawn match would deprive them of a series win. If the match happens, then we could expect a good batting track with some bounce on it.