Pakistan was bowled out on day one of the first Test against Australia and managed to score 240 runs. The Test is being played at the Gabba Cricket Stadium in Brisbane.

The second day's play will resume on Friday, November 22, 2019, at 5:00 AM PKT, 10:00 AM AEST. Asad Shafiq was the top scorer for Pakistan with 76 runs while Mitchell Starc picked four wickets on Test comeback.

Pakistan 240 runs all out in first innings

PAK vs AUS 1st Test broadcast details PTV Sports, SonyLiv

PTV Sports and Ten Sports will broadcast the match live in Pakistan.

SonyLiv will provide online streaming of the match in the Indian subcontinent. Fox Sports is the official broadcaster of the series and will telecast the match live in Australia. Foxtel Sports will stream the match live in Australia. Sony Six will telecast the match live in India.

Pakistan's batting collapses hurt them

Pakistan's newly-appointed Test skipper Azhar Ali won the toss and elected to bat first.

The skipper, along with the fellow opener, Shan Masood, battled through the first session and kept things under control. Their valiant effort meant Pakistan hadn't lost a single wicket in the first innings. As the second session started, the Australian pace attack came together to dismiss four Pakistan batsmen for just three runs. From 75 for 0, Pakistan found themselves at 78 for four as the wickets of Masood (27 runs), Azhar Ali (39 runs), Haris Sohail (1 run), and Babar Azam (1 run) fell in the period of seven overs. Iftikhar Ahmed (7 runs) was the next man to go as the tourists found themselves reeling at 94 for 5.

Starc and co. grill the batsmen on day one

After losing the T20 series of the tour, will Pakistan bounce back against the formidable Aussies in the longest format of the game?

Through this tough phase, Asad Shafiq kept his calm, and once Mohammad Rizwan arrived at the crease, the duo got together for an important stand of 49 runs.

When Rizwan was dismissed for 37, Shafiq and Yasir Shah had no other option than to bat responsibly and carry the score. The duo did exactly that as they stitched a stand of 84 runs. Shah contributed 26 runs while Shafiq at the other end was determined enough to get past his 50. Pakistan's score also went past the 200 barrier.

But the wicket of Yasir Shah bought another collapse, and this time Pakistan lost three wickets for no runs.

One of the wickets was of Asad Shafiq, who had scored 76 runs by then. Finally, the tourists were dismissed for 240 runs. Stumps were called after the fall of the last wicket, and Australia will come to face the Pakistan quicks on day two. For Australia, Mitchell Starc was the star of the day with four wickets while Pat Cummins picked up three wickets. Nathan Lyon could get only one scalp while Jos Hazelwood got two