Crystal Palace and Liverpool will be going head-to-head on November 23, 2019. Liverpool has won all of their last six games, going unbeaten in the Premier League.

According to the Evening Standard, Xherdan Shaqiri returned from injury, and he's been training for their next game against Crystal Palace.

Mohamed Salah, Joel Matip, Nathaniel Edwin Clyne, Mamadou Sakho, Connor Wickham will be absent due to injury.

According to All Football, Liverpool's new training ground should finish its construction in the summer of 2020. it is 9,200 Square-meters (10,061.24 yards) and is located in Kirkby. The new training ground is worth around $64 million, and it has the first-team and Academy facilities on the same site.

Where can I watch Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool

Crystal Palace will play against Liverpool in the Selhurst Park on November 23, 2019, 15:00 (US Time), you will be able to watch the match Live on TalkSport Radio World.

NBC Sports App is streaming this match live.

Crystal Palace and Liverpool Head-to-Head (H2H)

Jan 19, 2019, Liverpool 4, C Palace 3 (Premier League)

Aug 20, 2018, C Palace 0, Liverpool 2 (Premier League)

Mar 31, 2018, C Palace 1, Liverpool 2

Aug 19, 2017, Liverpool 1, C Palace 0 (Premier League)

Jul 19, 2017, Liverpool 2, C Palace 0 (Premier League Asia Trophy)

Crystal Palace team last five games

Nov 9, 2019, Chelsea 2, C Palace (EPL)

Nov 3, 2019, C Palace 0, Liverpool 2 (EPL)

Oct 7, 2019, Arsenal 2, C Palace 2 (EPL)

Oct 19, 2019, C Palace 0, Manchester City 2 (EPL)

Oct 5, 2019, West Ham 1, C Palace 2 (EPL)

Home team stats

They have played 21 games, winning six, with six draws and ten losses. They also scored 20 goals, conceding 33, with an average of 0.95 goals per game and an average of 1.57 goals conceded.

Liverpool last five games

Nov 10, 2019, Liverpool 3, Manchester City 1 (Premier League)

Nov 5, 2019, Liverpool 2, Genk 1 (Champions League)

Nov 2, 2019, Aston Villa 1, Liverpool 2 (Premier League)

Oct 30, 2019, Liverpool 10, Arsenal 9 (EFL Cup)

Oct 27, 2019, Liverpool 2, Tottenham 1 (Premier League)

Away team stats

They have played 25 games, winning 18, with three draws and four losses. They also scored 62 goals, conceding 34, with an average of 2.48 goals per game and an average of 1.36 goals conceded.

Players to watch

Sadio Mane

Mane has scored nine and two assists. He has an excellent pace to pass through any defense.

James Milner

Milner has scored three goals and three assists. He has a good pass and cross accuracy.

Crystal Palace Lineup

Vicente Guaita, James Tomkins, Gary Cahill, Joel Ward, Patrick Van Aanholt, Cheikhou Kouyate, James McArthur, Andros Townsend, Luka Milivojevic, Wilfried Zaha, Jordan Ayew.

Liverpool predicted lineup

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dejan Lovren, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Divock Origi, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane.