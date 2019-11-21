The Nebraska football team's recruiting efforts are ramping up as we head towards the end of the regular season. With just a couple of weeks left in the regular season, the Huskers are trying to lock down several high profile visitors.

At least two of the team's top targets have indeed confirmed they will be in Lincoln as the season winds down. Among those is a pass rusher the Huskers are looking to steal from Florida State.

The Seminoles are currently operating under an interim coach. Former head coach Willie Taggart was fired a few weeks ago and the Nebraska football staff is looking to reap some benefits from the fallout.

Josh Griffis locks it in

Among the top targets left on the Huskers' recruiting board is defensive end Josh Griffis. Griffis committed to Florida State back in April of this year. While he hasn't decommitted yet, he's clearly taking a look around.

On November 9, he took a visit to Louisville. On November 29th, for the Huskers game against Iowa, he will be checking out what the program has to offer.

Griffis also recently tweeted out his new "top three" teams. Those top three were Florida State, Nebraska, and Louisville.

The push to get Griffis in Husker red isn't just being done by the coaching staff. A week ago, Griffis tweeted out a picture of him superimposed over an image of memorial stadium with the simple caption of "GBR??" Cornhuskers' commit Henry Gray retweeted that post saying, "Husker Nation, blow this up we want this man in Lincoln!!!!"

Certainly, commits recruiting other prospects isn't anything new, but Gray hasn't been as vocal about his preference for prospects that often.

Another big defensive prospect schedules Nebraska football visit

While Griffis will be coming to Lincoln for the Iowa game, another top prospect will head to town a week later. JUCO linebacker Maureese Wren announced this weekend he'll be checking out what the Cornhuskers have to offer on December 6.

Wren, playing outside linebacker for Tyler Junior College, amassed 36 tackles and four sacks in 2019 and is considered the top "athlete" in the JUCO ranks for the 2020 class according to 247Sports.

Interestingly, the Huskers are once again competing with Louisville in order to try and get this prospect to sign with Nebraska. Wren is slated to take an official visit to the Cardinals this weekend. Missouri appears to be in the mix for this prospect as well.

He took his first official visit of the cycle to see the Tigers on June 14. Several experts have pointed out the Huskers attempting to bring in Wren just a few weeks before the early signing period begins appears to be a way for the Nebraska football team to stand out as he makes his final decision.