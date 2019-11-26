Nebraska football isn't likely to play Clemson anytime soon, but that doesn't mean the school isn't going to head-to-head with the ACC power in other ways. The two schools are facing off for the services of one of the best prospects in the 2021 class. Defensive end Cade Denhoff recently announced his top schools and both Nebraska and Clemson made the cut. The other schools on Cade's list include some of college football's best teams, meaning the Huskers are going to have their work cut out for them.

Nebraska football competing with the best of the best

The defensive end from Lakeland, Florida announced on Twitter the seven schools he is considering at this time. Alongside Nebraska and Clemson, the defensive end listed Alabama, LSU, Penn State, Ohio State, and Virginia. With that group, most recruiting analysts considered the Cornhuskers and Cavaliers as surprise mentions. The rest of the list is a grouping of teams that have routinely been in the Top 15 in the last few years.

Cade Denhoff is considered the 17th best player in the state of Florida for his class as well as the 136th best player overall according to 247's composite rankings. The 4-star recruit has taken a number of unofficial visits so far, which allowed him to trim his list.

Notre Dame was one school that had been hoping to be contenders for the defender's services, but his announcement shows they've lost out.

Georgia Tech is another school that had been hoping to be a darkhorse in the race. It appears they've been replaced by either Viriginia or Nebraska football.

Clemson the team to beat

Clemson has been considered the team to beat in college football this season, so it's no surprise Denhoff has taken an unofficial visit to see the Tigers. Clemson has become a powerhouse on the recruiting scene in the last few years, right around the same time they became a power on the actual field.

The fact that he's paid more than one visit to Clemson is one of the big reasons they are considered the team to beat for his services. Clemson made an offer in July for him and he has already been to visit the campus three times since the middle of the summer.

Nebraska football recruiting ramping up

As the regular season winds down, the Husker coaching staff has been increasing its push to the finish line.

The Huskers recently hosted a Miami commit for the Wisconsin game. He decommitted from the Hurricanes while he was still in Lincoln. The school is also looking forward to an official visit in the coming weeks from Josh Griffis. Griffis, also a defensive end, is currently committed to Florida State, but he's looking at his options.