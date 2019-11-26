Days before their Week 12 clash with the Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots fans were anxious about the status of veteran quarterback Tom Brady’s right elbow. Last Friday, Brady’s name suddenly appeared on the injury report where he was listed as questionable due to a right elbow issue that rendered him limited during practice. To make matters worse, there were contrasting reports about Brady’s status against the Cowboys. Patriots fans heaved a collective sigh of relief when it was later announced that Brady will play against the Cowboys.

It wasn’t a vintage performance from Brady, but he did enough to carry the Patriots to a hard-earned 13-9 win over the Cowboys, improving their record to 10-1.

Brady got extra treatment on right elbow

During his Monday’s interview with Jim Gray on Westwood One Radio, Brady gave the Patriots Nation a positive update about his right elbow issue. After the game, where he completed just 17 of 37 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown for the Patriots, Brady said he spent a lot of time with personal trainer and business partner Alex Guerrero on Sunday.

Brady said he also got an extra treatment from Guerrero on Monday. Allaying fans’ worries about his status on Sunday in their Week 13 game against Houston, Brady said he’s expected to suit up against the Texans. “I’ll be good this week,” said Brady, who expressed excitement over facing the Texans, whom he described as their toughest challenge of the year. The Patriots are an early 3.5-point betting favorite over the Texans, according to the Westgate SportsBook in Las Vegas.

Analyst says Patriots beat a better team

The Patriots had to grind out in brutal weather conditions to carve out a 13-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium while the San Francisco 49ers dominated the Green Bay Packers en route to a 37-8 win.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. NFL Donald Trump

The win both improved the records of both the Patriots and the 49ers to 10-1, but Fox Sports NFL analyst Jason Whitlock said that he was more impressed with New England’s win over the 49ers’ rout of the Packers. During Monday’s “Speak for Yourself” on Fox Sports 1, Whitlock said he was impressed with the Patriots because they didn’t allow a touchdown and their offense dominated the Cowboys. Also, Whitlock said Patriots’ veteran quarterback Tom Brady made enough important plays over his Cowboys counterpart in Dak Prescott to carry his team to win.

Whitlock said he was awed by Brady’s performance despite the absence of his two veteran receivers Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett. While his stat line wasn’t impressive, Whitlock said Brady’s performance against the Cowboys was his best game so far this season. Whitlock also lauded Patriots head coach Bill Belichick for dismantling a more talented team in the Cowboys. Whitlock said while he was also impressed with the 49ers’ win, he said that San Francisco crushed an overvalued Packers squad. “I left Sunday more impressed by the Patriots,” said Whitlock.

Earlier, former NFL quarterback Michael Vick lauded Brady for carrying the Patriots to win amid bad weather conditions at Gillette Stadium.