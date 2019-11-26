The showdown between the New England Patriots and the Dallas Cowboys garnered the highest overnight rating of any regular-season NFL game since 2007. According to Fox Sports, the showdown between two of “America’s teams” got a 19.5 overnight rating, the highest rating of any NFL regular-season game since 2007 when the clash between the Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts drew the same rating.

Among those who tuned in was former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant, who was tweeting throughout the game.

In one of his tweets, Bryant lauded Brady for his ability to control the game amid tough weather conditions in leading the Patriots to a 13-9 win over the Cowboys. Per Bryant, Brady showed his composure and control during last year's AFC title clash against the Kansas City Chiefs where he kept the ball out of the hands of dynamic quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

it’s not 1 QB in the NFL who manage the game better than Brady in critical situations ..last year... regular season and post season chiefs and patriots...Brady kept the ball out of Mahommes hands with like 3-5 mins left in the fourth... end of the game damn near looked identical https://t.co/ejq2GWH6lY — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 25, 2019

Bryant says Patriots have better coaches than Cowboys

Bryant also noted that its easy to see the Patriots' ability to win in so many fashions because everybody is bought in.

The veteran wideout also tweeted that while Dallas has the better players but New England has the better coaches and game plan.

Patriots know how to win in so many fashions....by design... everybody is bought in... it’s easy to see — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 25, 2019

What I see from the game so far.... Dallas has the better players but New England has the better coaches and game plan — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 25, 2019

Bryant played eight seasons with the Cowboys before he was released last season.

After that, he joined the New Orleans Saints on a one-year deal but suffered a season-ending torn Achilles two days later. The 31-year-old Bryant is now completely healed and is interested in making an NFL comeback. Recently, football analyst Patrik Walker of CBS Sports said the Patriots could be interested in Bryant, given their need at wide receiver. In his eight-year stay with the Cowboys, Bryant tallied 531 receptions for 7,459 yards and a franchise-record 73 touchdowns.

NFL exec says it’s unwise to write off Patriots’ offense

While it’s a fact that the Patriots’ offense has struggled for most of the season, an NFL executive believes that opposing teams shouldn’t write it off. In an interview with Mike Sando of The Athletic, the NFL executive who requested anonymity said other teams should not be fooled by Brady’s struggles.

According to the NFL executive, Brady is completely deadly “in two-minute of either half, four-minute and select times when they can really move the ball.” Earlier, former NFL quarterback Michael Vick lauded Brady for effectively moving the ball against the Cowboys amid the weather condition and the absence of receivers Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett.

The Patriots will next face the Houston Texans in Week 13 on Sunday. According to Westgate SportsBook in Las Vegas, the Patriots are a 3.5-point favorite over the Texans, who will be led by quarterback Deshaun Watson.