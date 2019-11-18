The Nebraska football team apparently impressed several top prospects over the weekend. This was despite the Huskers lost to Wisconsin 37-21.

Nebraska already got one commit out of the weekend. Is another coming soon?

While that isn't known yet, a prospect the Cornhuskers are hoping to lure to Lincoln is suddenly a free agent. Wide receiver Marcus Fleming announced he was no longer committed to Miami on Monday morning.

That decommit announcement comes before Fleming officially left the Nebraska football facilities. The Husker coaches have likely told Fleming to be sure about his next school but analysts are optimistic about the timing.

Nate Clouse of Huskersonline was one of the first to point out the timing.

4-star Miami (Fla.) Northwestern WR Marcus Fleming decommits from Miami just prior to his #Huskers official visit coming to an end. https://t.co/zTrsLow0lY — Nate Clouse (@NateClouse) November 18, 2019

Swift turnaround for Nebraska football

While some likely saw a decommit coming, since Fleming was taking official visits to other schools, the wide receiver had claimed to be a solid commit to the Hurricanes earlier this month.

The 4-star prospect then took an official to Maryland last weekend and to the Huskers' this past weekend.

247 Sports recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong put in a crystal ball for the Huskers this morning as well, just ahead of Fleming's announcement. The crystal ball log is something the site uses in order for their resident experts to make predictions on where a prospect will land. Those predictions are usually based on what they are hearing from the player and the people around them.

For the record, Wiltfong has a 94 percent accurate rate this season. He believes at the moment at least, Fleming has a strong Huskers lean.

Fleming stands out despite small stature

Standing at just 5-9.5, the 4-star prospect is not the big-bodied receiver the Nebraska football team has been going after lately. On the flipside, he appears to be a player that could slide right into the JD Spielman role, as a backup next year and then take over entirely once the junior receiver has left the program.

Marcus Fleming is currently rated as the 43rd best receiver in the 2020 recruiting class using composite rankings.

247Sports is quite a bit higher on him than some other recruiting services as the site has him as the 23rd best receiver and 133rd best player in the class for their internal rankings.

Schools across the country have certainly shown interest. Including the Nebraska football program, Fleming has gotten offers from 37 different programs. After his decommitment from Miami, the experts believe it's a two-horse race for his services.

Ironically, Maryland and Nebraska will be dueling on the field next weekend while they alos vie for the commitment of the talented receiver. It's unclear whether he will announce ahead of the early December signing period.