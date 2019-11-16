It's another year for the Toronto Maple Leafs and now another backup goalie. Since the Toronto Maple Leafs waived Michael Hutchinson they have lost two games in a row. Not what people were expecting but they are looking to turn things around against the Pittsburgh Penguins with new backup goalie Kasimir Kaskisuo. They need to go on a winning streak and this is the perfect opportunity to pick up a win with Crosby, and Letang out.

A lot is riding on Kaskisuo as they need him to be good. Many are hopeful that Kaskisuo will perform well and can help the Leafs get on the winning side. It is a must-win situation for Kaskisuo.

Kasimir Kaskisuo

Kasimir Kaskisuo will start in his first NHL game on November 16 for Toronto.

Many are excited to see him play as he has performed well with the Marlies and he's been patient, quietly working for this chance. He's unproven at the NHL level but he could be the stopgap the Leafs need at backup. There were times Kasimir Kaskisuo, wondered if he would make NHL. He's stated, "But the belief that I could some day get here is stronger than that so that (drives) you forward every day and it's got me here."

Kasimir Kaskisuo is 6-1-1 with .928 save percentage in the AHL.

He claims that the birth of his daughter helped him get on track last season. "You mature a little bit, you get a little more confidence that you're head of the family." Kaskisuo backstopped the Marlies to the conference final last season. Jeremy Bracco, who is part of the Marlies stated from a post-practice interview on Oct. 31: "He was the biggest part of it. We came up short in the end, but what Kas did was remarkable and obviously, you see the start to this season and nothing's changed."

His career in North America started with getting cut by Tri-City of the USHL.

But hard work and perseverance has paid off. Kas joked that between he, his wife and daughter they’re a three passport family with Finland, USA, and Canada.

Looking to end the losing streak

The Toronto Maple Leafs look to end a season-long four-game winless streak against the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Kasimir Kaskisuo will become the 102nd goaltender to start a game with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

He is going to be just the second Finn to do so following in the footsteps of Vesa Toskala almost a decade ago. Regardless of whether they win or lose the result will be squarely on the shoulders of Kasimir Kaskisuo.

While the Leafs could be taking a risk with Kasimir Kaskisuo, Kyle Dubas spoke with the media and said the Leafs aren't pursuing any veteran back-up goalies at the moment.

They want to give Kasimir Kaskisuo his chance: "He's had an excellent start to the [AHL] season and he's earned the opportunity and we'll let him run with it here."