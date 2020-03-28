What many people may not be aware of is how COVID-19 is affecting the lives of individuals through a mental health lens. As COVID-19 is taking the lives of thousands and thousands across the world this has begun to develop anxiousness and fear in people. Many have become worried about their health and the health of their loved ones. Being trapped indoors for long periods of time has also left people sad as they are unable to visit loves ones or their friends. Many know that when we are feeling down we want to be comforted by those we care about.

But at this time seeing any loved ones that are outside are households is not advised.

COVID-19 and mental health

While the virus has affected the physical health of many individuals it has also affected the mental health of individuals. According to the NYPost, on March 27, a young British teen passed away after a suicide attempt due to coronavirus fears. The name of the young woman was Emily Owen. She was apparently quite scared of being isolated from the Coronavirus. This goes to show you how negatively this virus has impacted people's mental health.

Emily was very worried about coronavirus itself but more worried about the mental health effect of isolation and the fear of the unknown reports the NYPost. It is important that we check in on those who we know to deal with mental health concerns such as anxiety and depression.

If we suspect that they are having fears about the unknown with COVID-19 it is important to talk to them and get them support in order to eliminate any suicidal thoughts or attempts.

At this time face-to-face counseling is not an option due to social and physical distancing, but there are still resources for support at this time. There are phone counseling and hotline numbers individuals can call.

The most important thing to remember is that no one should feel alone during this time. COVID-19 has become a worldwide issue affecting all countries.

Remaining positive

Despite the negativity and tragedy that this virus has brought, we must not lose hope. This virus will not end tonight, or even tomorrow or the next day. But everything is going to be ok. Doctors, nurses, prime ministers, mayors and many more are doing everything in their power to fight the battle of this virus.

All we can do is try to remain calm and stay positive during this time. Things will turn around and start to calm down. We just have to do our part and stay home. At the end of the day when this is all over, we will be happy that we fought until the end. Rest assured, giving up is not the answer. Taking this time to find gratitude and to be thankful for what we have is so important. And remember, it's okay to not be at your most productive during a global pandemic.