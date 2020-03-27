Unfortunately living and being an American citizen right now is a tough and stressful time. Although COVID-19 has affected most of the world, the US is getting hit quite hard with the virus. The total number of global cases has gone past 590,000, also taking into account more than 25,000 fatalities. But on a positive note, nearly 130,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

Meanwhile, in Italy, it was announced on March 27 that 919 new deaths were declared from the virus. This is, in fact, the highest number of fatalities any country has announced in a span of 24 hours since the start of the outbreak back in November of 2019.

The total number of individuals who have passed on due to COVID-19 in Italy now rests at 9,134. So the hopes that Europe is controlling the pandemic has vanished as Spain reported 769 new deaths, bringing the gross number of cases to 4,858.

The US takes a hit

While a boost was anticipated as testing has become more widely accessible, the U.S. has witnessed a quick increase. On March 26, the US reached an unfortunate milestone, exceeding China and Italy as the country with the most Coronavirus cases.

China, as of now. rests at just below 82,000 cases and Italy with more than 86,000. As mentioned, across the world, confirmed cases increased to more than 590,000 and more than 26,900 deaths on March 27, according to the Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center located at Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. total stands at 101,657 as of Friday evening.

New York gets the worst

New York State is feeling the most impact of the virus in the U.S., totaling more than 44,000 cases.

In New York, they exceeded more than 6,000 hospitalized Coronavirus patients. Up until now, more than 500 people have passed away from the virus, which is leaving people quite scared. The news arrives as Congress permitted an important $2.2 trillion relief package. This package comes with a wide range of financial measures. President Donald Trump made the decision and signed the bill into law on March 27.

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump mentioned that the United States would construct 100,000 ventilators in 100 days and claimed that he had instructed Peter Navarro who is the White House aide as the administrator of the Defense Production Act. Making a lot of ventilators, Trump claimed, is a step in the right direction. This means taking care of the needs of the US while simultaneously also assisting other parts of the globe. Trump also claimed that there was a good probability that the US wouldn't require a lot of ventilators to combat COVID-19, which means helping other parts of the world that are also really struggling at this time.