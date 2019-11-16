Belgium has put in a fine performance to defeat Russia, making them win more than 8 games straight.

Eden Hazard scored 3 goals, which gave him a hatrick and Lukaku scored the goal making it 4, as Dzhikiya scored for Russia which made the game end Russia 1, Belgium 4.

De Bruyne with a great performance, he assisted Lukaku and Hazard to make have 2 assists.

Belgium vs Russia match report

3' Sergei Petrov receives a yellow card

19' Eden Hazard at the right and dribble pass through the defender, he shots and its in, at the top right corner Belgium is now leading.

Russia 0, Belgium 1

24' The referee blows the whistle as the Russia player Artem Dzyuba is offside.

28' Eden Hazard with a chance he takes the shot but the goalkeeper saves it.

'32 Aftem Dzyuba is caught offside

32' Russia player Aleksay Miranchuk tries to get the shot out but it is off-target.

33' Lukaku received the ball and he heads it for Hazard, he takes a strong volley into the bottom corner. Goal!

Belgium lead is extended.

Russia 0, Belgium 2

40' De Bruyne receives the ball and his free as he runs forward with pace, he passes the ball for Hazard at the right and it's a goal. Hazard has gotten his 3 goal which gives him a hatrick.

Russia 0, Belgium 3

Half time Russia 0, Belgium 3

45' Alexey lonov gets a shot but he is offside.

50' Russia's player, Zhirkov is replaced for Bakaer.

52' Belgium player, Mertens is replaced forTielemans.

52' Russia players move forward in play but Bakaev is offside.

62' Russia player, Zobnin is substituted for Kuzyeav.

67' Belgium player, Vermaelen is taken off for Denayer.

72' De Bruyne passes the ball for Lukaku he moves forward in play and he shot into the bottom corner and it's in, Lukaku has scored.

Russia 0, Belgium 4

77' Belgium player, Lukaku is taken off for Batshuayi.

79' Russia takes a corner, he takes the shot it's saved by the goalkeeper falls in front of Dzhikiya he takes the shot and it's a goal. Russia has scored.

Russia 1, Belgium 4

81' Dzyuba is replaced for komlichenko

Full-time Russia 1 Belgium 4

Russia stats

According to All Football. %57 possession, 14 shots, 5shots on target, 78 attacks, 49 dangerous attacks, 3 free kicks, 7 corners, 3 offside, 13 fouls, 1 yellow card.

Belgium Stats

According to All Football. %47 possession, 11 shots, 9 shots on target, 82 attacks, 25 dangerous attack, 17 freekick, 1 corner, no offside, 3 fouls, no yellow card,

Russia lineup

According to All Football.

Guiherme, Fernandes, Semenov, Dzhikiya, Petrov, Zhirkov, Lonov, Ozdeor, Zobnin, Miranchuk, Dzyuba.

Belgium lineup

According to All Football. Courtois, Alderweireld, Boyata, Vermaelen, Castagne, De Bruyne, Witsel, T. Hazard, Mertens, Lukaku, Hazard.