An NFL insider is convinced that the New England Patriots remain the best team in the league because of head coach Bill Belichick, who he said has the “biggest brain in the league...First of all, when I take the Patriots as the best team in the league it’s because Belichick is the biggest brain in the league,” Mike Giardi of NFL Network said in an interview on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” on Saturday.

Giardi, a long-time reporter covering the Patriots, said his faith in New England remains, as everyone should, because of Belichick’s ability to fix problems. Earlier, Hall of Famers Deion Sanders and Tony Gonzalez both declared the Patriots a team to beat despite their 37-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9.

Giardi welcomes the return of N’Keal Harry

Coming out of their bye in Week 10, Giardi expects the Patriots offense to have a different look in their showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday with the return of their first-round pick, wide receiver N’Keal Harry. After missing the first nine weeks of the regular season, Harry will be active for the first time when they take on the Eagles.

Earlier, Harry’s college coach Herm Edwards said veteran quarterback Tom Brady can expect Harry to deliver when needed.

Giardi also anticipates that Mohamed Sanu will be a key factor against the Eagles as he was given two weeks to further learn the Patriots’ offense while veteran Julian Edelman is basically “uncoverable” for New England. With left tackle Isaiah Wynn due to return in Week 12, Giardi said the Patriots’ offense will be far different than the one that had its struggles in the first nine weeks of the season.

ESPN experts unanimously pick Patriots over Eagles

The Patriots (8-1) will play the Eagles (5-4)on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field as a 3.5-point favorite. Based on predictions for the Patriots-Eagles Week 11 clash, football experts from ESPN unanimously picked New England to win over Philadelphia. According to a bold prediction by Mike Reiss, he expects the Patriots to win by 24-20. Reiss said Harry will play a major role for the Patriots as he will be targeted in the red zone often because of his size and physicality.

Reiss added that the Patriots will rely on their passing attack rather than use their ground game because of the Eagles’ ability to stop the run.

For Reiss’ colleague, Tim McManus, the Patriots will emerge victorious via a 27-23 tally. According to McManus, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz will have a tough outing against a Patriots defense that ranks first in interceptions (19) and passing touchdowns allowed (3) due to lack of targets with the absence of Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson.

Other ESPN analysts, such as Mike Golic, Seth Wickersham, Mina Kimes, Dan Graziano, Trey Wingo, and Kevin Seifert have picked the Patriots over the Eagles.