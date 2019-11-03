With all speculation regarding pollution in the city, New Delhi is all set to host the first T20I between India and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST, 7:30 PM BST on Sunday, November 3, 2019. This is the first time that Bangladesh is touring India for playing multiple formats. After the three T20Is, the two teams will compete in a two-match Test series.

IND vs BAN 1st T20 broadcast Star Sports, Hotstar

Star Sports 1 will broadcast the match Live in India in English commentary while Star Sports 1 Hindi will cover the match with Hindi commentary. Hotstar will provide live online coverage of the match in the Indian subcontinent for the premium users. Gazi Tv will telecast in Bangladesh with live stream on Rabbitholebd.com.

Read: PTV Sports live streaming Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20 at Sonyliv.com

Samson, Debu in Rohit's selection radar

Stand-in captain Rohit Sharma, on the eve of the match, announced that either Shivam Dube or Sanju Samson would be playing in the XI for the first T20I.

The inclusion of Dube would give India another bowling option as he has been called up as a like for like replacement of the injured Hardik Pandya. With Virat Kohli rested, India will have to choose the no. 3 and there are a few candidates for that spot, namely Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul.

Will #TeamIndia's stellar T20I record against 🇧🇩 remain spotless or are we in for a few surprises?



Watch @ImRo45 lead the #MenInBlue in the 1st match of the Paytm T20 Trophy #INDvBAN and remember, yahaan #HaarnaManaHai! pic.twitter.com/cUeEHK9EmM — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 3, 2019

Bangladesh seek rebuilding in the middle of all the chaos

Shakib Al Hasan's absence in the center will be accompanied by Tamim Iqbal's absence at the top of the order.

Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar are likely to open the innings for Bangladesh with Tamim missing out. Al-Amin Hossain will join Mustafizur Rahman for sharing the new ball while Taijul Islam could be brought into the side for this fixture.

Matchday 🙌



🆚 Indian Cricket Team

🏆 T20I Series

🏏 First Match

🏟 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

🕑 7:30 PM#BANvIND #RiseOfTheTigers pic.twitter.com/YIbCYf4MWM — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) November 3, 2019

The Delhi pitch plays a lot well when it comes to batting under the lights.

According to the Cricbuzz report, there is a green tinge on the wicket which could get the seamers into the game. Dew won't have a huge impact on smog around the city.