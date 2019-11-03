Pakistan will have a new captain in Babar Azam when they face Australia in the first T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Sunday, November 1, 2019. The match will begin at 2:30 PM local, 8:30 AM PKT. This match will also mark the opening of Pakistan's tour of Australia 2019-20 which consists of three T20Is and two Tests.

Live updates:

Pakistan 88/3 in 12.4 overs

Rain stops play

Australia won the toss and elected to field

Pakistan travels down under next to face off against Australia in 3 T20I and 2 Test with the first match being a T20I which starts at 7:30 AM on 3rd November. Catch all the action on Ten Sports. Exclusive Free Live Streaming on SonyLIV#AUSvPAK #1stT20 #Live #HDStreaming pic.twitter.com/r9o2y6EsBm — Ten Sports Pakistan (@TenPakistan) October 30, 2019

AUS vs PAK 1st T20 broadcast on Sony Six, PTV Sports

Sony Six will telecast the match live in India.

Ten Sports and PTV Sports will broadcast the match live in Pakistan. Fox Sports is the official broadcaster of the series in Australia. Foxtel Sports will provide online coverage of the match in Australia while SonyLiv will stream the match live in the Indian subcontinent.

Pakistani fans enjoying outside SCG.



Catch all the live-action only on Ten Sports.



If you are on the go download SonyLIV app or visit https://t.co/OUHgObVkRq and enjoy free live streaming of the first T20.#AUSvsPAK #SCG #FirstT20 #TenSports #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/rG9HvSw4lL — Ten Sports Pakistan (@TenPakistan) November 3, 2019

Read: PTV Sports live cricket streaming Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 at Sportslive.ptv.com.pk

Australia look for another good start to a series

With a hectic T20I schedule, Australia's primary goal will be to rotate their pacers.

This could be open up an opportunity for Sean Abbott and Billy Stanlake while Pat Cummins could use some rest. Glenn Maxwell unavailability will give another chance to Ben McDermott. Rest of the side will be the same one which featured in the final T20I against Sri Lanka a few days ago.

Under new skipper, Pakistan look to begin a new chapter

Unfortunately the rain continues to fall in Sydney. We'll provide play updates when we get them.#AUSvPAK scorecard: https://t.co/A9S6xbX83z pic.twitter.com/faKzzGUstj — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 3, 2019

Mohammad Irfan, the tall left-arm seamer, is set to return to the side after quite some time now.

He performed well in this practice match has surely ensured him a spot in this fixture. Babar Azam will be leading a team which no such experienced senior players. Pakistan's strength though still lies with their quicks.

The weather in and around Sydney suggests some showers on Sunday afternoon. This could interest the captains of bowling first on his track. SCG has been a decent batting track in the recent times which could be the case for this fixture as well.