The New England Patriots’ situation at wide receiver has gone through a roller-coaster ride this season. The Patriots began Week 1 with Phillip Dorsett, Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski, Matthew Slater, and Demaryius Thomas. They signed troubled wideout Antonio Brown on Sept. 9 and released Thomas before their Week 2 clash with the Miami Dolphins. After 11 days, the Patriots released Brown due to legal issues involving a civil suit filed by his former trainer, who claimed that the wide receiver sexually assaulted him.

After that, the Patriots stood by their current crop of receivers before finally landing Mohamed Sanu before the deadline by sending a 2020 second-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons. As Sanu arrived, the Patriots lost another wide receiver as they placed Gordon on injured reserve due to a leg injury. Days after, the Patriots placed Gordon on the waiver wire, where he was claimed by the Seattle Seahawks.

Gordon’s departure was timely since the Patriots activated rookie wideout N’Keal Harry from IR and he is eligible to play when they take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Harry could be used on special teams

In an interview with reporters on Saturday, head coach Bill Belichick said the Patriots could use Harry, who missed training camp and the first eight weeks of the regular season, on special teams and on offense as another target for Brady.

According to Brady, Harry has got to work hard to get back into football shape and be acclimatized to the system. The 42-year-old quarterback said things would be easier for Harry, especially with the help of veterans such as Edelman, Dorsett and even Sanu.

“Everyone’s there to help him, but you’ve got to go out there and you’ve got to do it and earn it, and earn the trust of your teammates and coaches and stuff,” said Brady, who conducted private workouts with Harry during the offseason after he was picked 32nd overall by the Patriots in the 2019 NFL Draft. The pressure is on Harry as he was the first wide receiver taken by Belichick in the first round during his tenure as Patriots head coach.

Brady praises veterans for guiding young wideouts

During Friday’s press conference, Brady praised his veteran wideouts Edelman, Dorsett, and Sanu for guiding young wideouts such as Olszewski, Meyers, and Harry. “I think those rookies need to rely on the veterans to really show them the way. So, I’m glad that room has provided the leadership that they have,” said Brady. According to Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal, the 6-foot-2 Sanu has taken the 6-foot-4 Harry under his wings by teaching him how to use his height to his advantage.

“I’m trying to help him with little intricacies in his game – as far as body position, hand placement. Just knowing how to use his body to his advantage,” Sanu said. With the regular season only at the halfway mark, Brady emphasized that the Patriots need everyone’s cooperation to keep their winning ways going. Brady will count on his receivers when they take on the Ravens where they are a slim four-point favorite.