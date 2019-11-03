Formula 1 superstar Lewis Hamilton expressed gratitude to New England Patriots for his positive words as he goes for his sixth F1 world championship title. "When you get positive words from a great like Tom it's really warming to the heart and I'm very grateful for the fact that he even knows my name, it's so cool, man,” Hamilton told Ryan McGee of ESPN. Hamilton could win his sixth F1 title on Sunday by finishing eighth or higher.

If Hamilton wins, he would inch closer to tying Michael Schumacher's all-time record of seven world titles. Before the race, Brady called Hamilton “exceptional” for staying at the top of the F1 world amid the challenges brought by other drivers.

Hamilton admires Brady

"The uniqueness, and then the competitiveness, and then the competitive stamina help you stay on top,” said Brady, who claimed that the British driver lives a floor above him in his New York apartment building.

Hamilton said he grew up watching Brady and saw him perform at his best in the Patriots’ 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. The superstar also admitted that he has learned a lot from meeting fellow athletes from different sports, like Brady, and tennis players Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. Also, if Hamilton wins, he will be a six-time champion like Brady, who has won six Super Bowl trophies in his 20-year NFL career.

The Patriots, who have an 8-0 record, were scheduled to play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in their toughest challenge yet this season. The Patriots were tabbed as a four-point favorite by Las Vegas oddsmakers, but Brady expects a “hell of a game” when they take on the Ravens and their dynamic quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Wilson pushed Seahawks to sign Brown

Before claiming wide receiver Josh Gordon from the waiver wire after he was released by the Patriots, the Seattle Seahawks also had an eye on another former New England wideout Antonio Brown.

This was revealed by ESPN’s Adam Schefter in his column, where he said that Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was pushing the team to sign Brown. Schefter said the Seahawks were doing due diligence on Brown, who was released by the Patriots just 11 days after signing with the team due to his legal issues. Ultimately, the Seahawks decided to claim Gordon, who was also released by the Patriots after placing him on injured reserve due to a leg injury.

Brown played just one game for the Patriots, catching four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in their 43-0 win over the Miami Dolphins. According to Brown's agent Drew Rosenhaus, several teams are interested in signing the talented wide receiver. However, they are still waiting for the NFL to finish its NFL to investigation on allegations of sexual assault and misconduct levied against the wide receiver.