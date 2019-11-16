Argentina will playing with Uruguay in a Friendly match on November 18th, 2019.

Where can I watch Argentina vs Uruguay live?

Argentina will be playing against Uruguay in the Bloomfield Stadium on Monday 18th, 2019, by 19:15 (US time), you can watch this match in the US with BeIN Sports.

Where can live stream this match?

we recommend you use the BeIN Sports app for the US, you will be able to stream the match on your Mobile phone, tablet or PC.

Team news

Argentina defeated Brazil, Messi scoring a goal from a penalty that gave them a 1-0 win and Messi could start the lineup again against Uruguay, Argentine has lost only one game out of 13 games.

Argentina and Uruguay head-to-head to (H2H)

Sep 1, 2017, Uruguay 0, Argentina 0 (WCQ South America)

Sep 2, 2016, Argentina 1, Uruguay 0 (WCQ South America)

Jun 17, 2015, Argentina 1, Uruguay 0, (Copa America)

Oct 16, 2019, Uruguay 3, Argentina 2 (WCQ South America)

Oct 13, 2019, Argentina 3, Uruguay 0 (WCQ South America)

Argentina recent games

Nov 15, 2019, Brazil 0, Argentina 1 (Friendly)

Oct 13, 2019, Ecuador 1, Argentina 6 (Friendly)

Oct 09, 2019, Germany 2, Argentina 2 (Friendly)

Sep 11, 2019, Argentina 4, Mexico 0 (Friendly)

Sep 06, 2019, Chile 0, Argentina 0 (Friendly)

Home team stats

According to FC Table, they have 43 games, 80 goals scored, 49 goals conceded, 25 games won, 12 games lost, 12 draws, an average of 1.63 goals per game and an average of 1 goal conceded.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Donald Trump

Uruguay recent games

Nov 15, 2019, Hungary 1, Uruguay 2 (Friendly)

Sep 16, 2019, Peru 1, Uruguay 1 (Friendly)

Oct 12, 2019, Uruguay 1, Peru 0 (Friendly)

Sep 11, 2019, United States 1, Uruguay 1 (Friendly)

Sep 7, 2019, Costa Rica 1, Uruguay 2 (Friendly)

Away team stats

According to FC Table. they have played 48 games, 79 goals scored, 47 goals conceded, won 25 games, 9 drawn, 14 games lost, an average of 1.65 goals per game and conceded an average 0.98 goals.

One's to watch

Messi

Messi scored the winning goal against Brazil and should be able to keep up the good performance. He has scored 9 goals and 5 assist this season.

Luis Suarez

He has scored 8 goals this season with no assist, he has great speed and should be able to pass through the defense.

Argentina predicted lineup

According to Stats Zone. Esteban Andrada, Juan Foyth, Germán Pezzella, Nicolás Otamendi, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Nicolás Tagliafico, Giovani Lo Celso, Lautaro Martínez, Lionel Messi, Lucas Alario.

Uruguay predicted lineup

According to Stats Zone. Fernando Muslera; Giovanni González, Diego Godín, Sebastián Coates, Matías Viña, Brian Rodríguez, Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Edinson Cavani, Brian Lozano, Luis Suárez.