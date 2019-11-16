The New York Jets' poor 2019 season rolls on. The latest setback for a team competing for the first pick in the draft is a now public dispute with one of its wide receivers.

Former Nebraska football star Quincy Enunwa has been on the IR for almost the entirety of the 2019 season. Earlier this week, he took to Twitter to air some grievances.

He started the Twitter thread by saying "I normally chill on putting issues on twitter, but this doesn't sit right with me." He continued, "given everything that’s going on around the team I thought this could’ve been handled so many different ways.

I’ve spent my time with the team trying to build myself up to be dependable and hardworking so this ---- hurts."

With that post, Enunwa included a picture of a monitor he says is at the Jets' team facility.

It shows "player fines," along with his name (and two others he has blacked out) as well as how much he was fined and for what reason.

That reason appears to be two missed rehab treatments.

Family issues lead to Enunwa fine

The former Nebraska football star explained in the thread that he missed those two days because he took his wife out to a Veteran's Day lunch and had a "family emergency."

The wide receiver admits he told the team, after he missed those dates, but felt the New York Jets could have handled it differently.

What Enunwa's problem appears to be is that he feels he's working hard to try and get back from injury and the team turned around and fined him, the maximum amount they could, for the missed treatments.

He added that some of his frustration stems from the fact the team doctors have told him there's no guarantee he will be able to get back on the field again. This is already his second stint on the IL. Those injuries have hampered an NFL career that the Jets once believed was going to lead to Enunwa becoming the team's leading receiver.

Enunwa's up and down career

The former Nebraska football player caught the attention of the Jets, in 2015, when he caught 22 passes for 315 yards. He followed that up by catching 58 passes for over 800 yards for four touchdowns. It was after the 2016 season the Jets believed they had found a number one receiver.

Unfortunately for Enunwa, he missed the entire 2017 season after an injury during the preseason.

This was his first stay on the IR.

The receiver returned to form in the 2018 season in 11 games, catching 38 passes. Unfortunately, his season was ended prematurely with another injury.

Enunwa was looking to get back on track this season, but was hurt in the team's first game of the year and landed on the IR once again. He's been spending the season rehabbing the latest injury but is now fed up with how the team has treated him.

Enunwa ended his Twitter rant by saying he normally would have kept quiet about the fines. He changed his mind when several different players came to him and told him they thought it was messed up.