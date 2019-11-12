Argentina will be going head-to-head with Brazil in a Friendly match on November 15, 2019.

Brazil's last 2 games have ended a draw. They drew against Nigeria and Senegal, While their opposition has won three of their last five games with just only two draws.

Where can I watch Brazil vs Argentina live?

Venue: King Saud University Stadium

Date: November 15, 2019

Time (US): 14:00

TV Coverage (US): BeIN Sport

Last five games between Brazil and Argentina

Jul 03, 2019, Brazil 2, Argentina 1 (Copa America)

Oct 16, 2019, Brazil 1, Argentina 0 (Friendly)

Jun 09, 2019, Brazil 0, Argentina 1 (Friendly)

Nov 11, 2019, Brazil 3, Argentina 0 (WCQ South America)

Nov 14, 2019, Argentina 1, Brazil 1 (WCQ South America)

Brazil last five games

Oct 13, 2019, Brazil 1, Nigeria 1 (Friendly)

Oct 10, 2019, Brazil 1, Senegal 1 (Friendly)

Sep 11, 2019, Brazil 0, Peru 1 (Friendly)

Sep 10, 2019, Brazil 2, Colombia 2 (Friendly)

Jul 07, 2019, Brazil 3, Peru 1 (Copa America)

Home team stats

They have played 53 games this season, scored 109 goals, conceded 24 goals, and an average of 2.06 goals per game and an average of 0.45.

Argentina last five games

Oct 13, 2019, Ecuador 1, Argentina 6 (Friendly)

Oct 09, 2019, Germany 2, Argentina 2 (Friendly)

Sep 11, 2019, Argentina 4, Mexico 0 (Friendly)

Sep 06, 2019, Chile 0, Argentina 0 (Friendly)

Jul 06, 2019, Argentina 2, Chile 1 (Copa America)

Away team stats

They have played 48 games, 79 goals, conceded 49 goals, an average of 1.65 goals per game and conceded 1.02 per games.

Brazil predicted lineup

Erderson, D. Alves, T. Silva, Marquinhos, Lodi, Arthur, Casemiro, G. Jesus, Neymar, Firmino, Coutinho.

Argentina predicted lineup

F. Armina, Foyth, Pezzila, Otamendi, Tagliafico, Peredes, De Paul, Dybala, Messi, Aguero, Lautaro.

One's to watch

Coutinho has scored two goals and four assists this season he should be able to put up a fine performance against Argentina.

Messi has scored nine goals and five assists the Barca star should be able to put in a fine performance against Brazil.

Team news

Neymar will be absent in this match, as he's had an injury since Oct 11, 2019.

Messi returns to his national team, after having a four-match ban as he was fined $50,000. The last time he played was in the Copa America semi-final where Brazil beat Argentina 2-0, goal.com reports.

Rojo and Pereyra Argentina players will be absent, as Rojo was ruled out in his last match against Brighton and Pereyra got a hamstring injury.

Score prediction and betting tips

The South America Giants will face each other on Friday. Messi returns to the Argentina squad and Rojo and Pereyra will be absent. The score prediction is:

Brazil 1, Argentina 1

For betting tips, under 4.5 and both teams to score.