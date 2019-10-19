The New York Jets, led by their head coach Adam Gase, expressed amazement over the longevity of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who at 42, still performs at a high level. In a report by Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the 41-year-old Gase said he has yet to discover Brady’s key to his longevity. “He’s older than me. I don’t know…. I told you how I feel every day,” said Gase. Earlier, Brady declared that he wants to play until he’s 45 years old, and Gase believes that the veteran quarterback can reach his goal because he “does a great job of taking care of his body.” Gase said he’s sure that Brady spends a lot of time preparing and taking care of his body before, during and after every game.

“He probably focuses on one game at a time. He probably doesn’t look further than that,” said Gase. Jets outside linebacker Brandon Copeland is convinced that Brady can still play until he’s 45, barring any drastic injuries or hits. “Exciting to watch. Why stop if you’re not hurting? I’m sure he’s enjoying it and enjoying the grind,” said Copeland.

Patriots 10-point favorite over Jets

The Patriots will square off with the Jets on Monday Night Football at MetLife Stadium as a 10-point favorite. In their first meeting, the Patriots defeated the Jets, 30-14, but it was Luke Falk and not Sam Darnold who played center for New York in Week 3.

In his return to the lineup following a battle against mono, Darnold led the Jets to their first win of the season via a 24-22 victory over the heavily favored Dallas Cowboys. When asked by reporters on Friday, Brady said he expects the Jets to be fired up and ready to go on Monday. “They’ve got a big, physical defensive front, very aggressive coaches – coaches that have coached against us quite a few times,” said Brady, who went 28 for 42 for 306 yards and two scores against the Jets in their first meeting.

Brady also expressed excitement overplaying the Jets on Monday Night Football, calling it a special night. The veteran quarterback also downplayed the Patriots’ 11-day layoff. “I mean, we’ve had 11 days and we’ve had four practices, so I feel like we’re ready to go,” said Brady.

Brady speaks about Mahomes’ injury

Brady was also asked about the knee injury of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes that he sustained while doing a quarterback sneak against the Denver Broncos on Thursday.

Brady said he has avoided injury while doing quarterback sneak because he’s working on his pliability every day. When he sneaks, Brady said he’s always trying to get the first down. If he has a chance, he would find the soft spot of the defense and try to get many yards as he can. As a contact sport, Brady said getting injured is part of it so players must do everything they can to protect themselves.

Mahomes is expected to miss several games due to the injury, tilting the odds further to the Patriots to win the AFC.