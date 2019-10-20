Fox Sports and NFL Network football analyst Peter Schrager raised a scenario that the New England Patriots might trade with the Miami Dolphins before the Oct. 29 trade deadline. During a segment of “Good Morning Football” on NFL Network, Schrager, one of the hosts of the show, said the “Trade-bot” suggested a hypothetical trade involving the Patriots and the Dolphins. In that trade, the Dolphins will ship wide receiver Davante Parker, running back Kenyan Drake and quarterback Josh Rosen to the Patriots for a 2020 first-round pick and a 2021 second-round pick.

Schrager said the trade could work well for the Patriots with Drake and Parker both available to suit up immediately for Head Coach Bill Belichick. Rosen, for his part, could back up veteran quarterback Tom Brady, and could be considered as possible replacement once the 42-year-old signal-caller decides to hang up his jersey for good. Last season, Drake and Parker were part of the so-called “Miami Miracle” where the Dolphins surprised the Patriots, 34-33, with a touchdown in the dying seconds of the game.

Parker, Drake could help Patriots’ offense

The Patriots are looking for a veteran wide receiver, who could provide Brady with immediate help, before the Oct. 29 trade deadline. It was earlier reported that the Patriots are eyeing Emmanuel Sanders of the Denver Broncos, A.J. Green of the Cincinnati Bengals and Stefon Diggs of the Minnesota Vikings. A first-round pick by Miami in the 2015 NFL Draft, Parker has 13 catches for 228 yards and two touchdowns for the Dolphins, who remain winless in five games under new head coach Brian Flores.

In his career, Parker has 176 catches for 2,446 yards and 11 touchdowns. Drake, a third-round pick by the Dolphins in 2015, carried the ball 41 times for 53 yards this season. In his four seasons with the Dolphins, he carried the ball 327 times for 1,511 yards and nine touchdowns.

Rosen could improve under Belichick

Rosen, the 10th overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals last season, has been in and out as starting quarterback for the Dolphins due to his struggles this season.

Rosen started against the Washington Redskins but he was pulled out by Flores due to his failure to put points on the board. This season, Rosen has completed just 53.2 percent of his passes for 567 yards and one touchdown with five interceptions. The Patriots showed interest in trading for Rosen during the 2019 NFL Draft, but the Cardinals shipped him to the Dolphins instead.

The Patriots then settled for quarterback Jarrett Stidham, whom they selected in the fourth round.

However, Stidham rarely saw playing time this season, putting his ability to take over as starter in case Brady goes down with an injury. The Patriots signed Cody Kessler as a third quarterback but cut him recently to make room for tight ends Eric Tomlinson and Ben Watson. Rosen, with his experience, could provide the Patriots some quarterback stability. A trade with the Dolphins is possible since Flores was a former defensive coordinator with the Patriots.