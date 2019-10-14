New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold declared “perfect” when asked about their upcoming clash with the unbeaten New England Patriots in Week 7 on Monday at MetLife Stadium. "I wouldn’t want it any other way. I want to play the best. It’s great,” added Darnold, who led the Jets to their first win in five games, a 24-22 triumph over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, after missing three weeks due to mononucleosis.

The Jets are a 10-point underdog against the Patriots, who remain unbeaten after six games this season, based on early betting odds released by Jeff Sherman, Vice President of Risk Management of Super Book USA. In their first clash in Week 3, the Patriots entered as an overwhelming 21-point favorite but they failed to cover the spread after their special teams and offense gave up two touchdowns for the final score of 30-14.

Also, it was Luke Falk who played under center for the Jets as Darnold was sidelined due to mononucleosis. In Week 17 last season, the Patriots crushed the Jets, 38-3, even with Darnold calling the shots.

Patriots to re-sign tight end Ben Watson

Days after releasing him, the Patriots are bringing back veteran tight end Ben Watson, according to Field Yates of ESPN. Watson was eligible to play in Week 5 against the Washington Redskins after serving a four-game suspension for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy, but he was not activated.

Watson became a free agent after the Patriots did not activate him before last Monday’s deadline. Last week, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick explained the reason behind Watson’s release, saying there was no room in the 53-man roster. However, the veteran mentor said there is a possibility that the Patriots might re-sign Watson. The door of opportunity, for Watson, opened when fullback Jakob Johnson landed on injured reserve, leaving a roster spot open.

As of now, the Patriots have only two tight ends, Ryan Izzo and Matt LaCosse. With Watson’s return, Brady now has a veteran and dependable tight end that he could turn to. Brady and Watson played together with the Patriots from 2004 to 2009.

Brady won’t lobby for Gronkowski’s return

Despite accepting a broadcasting job with Fox Sports, retired tight end Rob Gronkowski fueled rumors of his comeback when he declared that he hasn’t ruled out returning to the NFL.

There were reports that Gronkowski only needs a request from Brady for him to cut short his retirement and return to the field. However, Brady said in an interview on The Greg Hill Show that he won’t lobby for Gronkowski’s return, saying the retired tight end is enjoying his retirement life. “He seems to really be doing a lot of great things. He knows how I feel about him. I want what is best for him,” said Brady, adding that only Gronkowski can decide for himself if he wants to return to the NFL.