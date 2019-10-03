On Tuesday and Wednesday of this past week, the XFL had a draft in preparation for the reboot of their league. All the results from the draft can be found on the XFL website.

Fans of football probably recognized a lot of the names drafted as either former NFL players or individuals who excelled in college. Here are three notable players on each of the eight teams after the completion of the draft.

DC Defenders

Cardale Jones (QB)

Jones was the starting quarterback during the National Championship Game victory in 2015 for Ohio State.

Donnel Pumphrey (RB)

During his time at San Diego State from 2013-16, Pumphrey rushed for 6,405 yards which is third in FBS history only behind Ron Dayne and Tony Dorsett.

Matt Elam (S)

Elam was a first-round pick by the Ravens in 2013 out of Florida.

Houston Roughnecks

Connor Cook (QB)

While at Michigan State, Cook threw for over 3,000 yards in his junior and senior seasons (2014-15) while combining for 48 passing scores.

Andre Williams (RB)

A prolific runner at Boston College, Williams ran for 721 yards as a rookie with the Giants in 2014.

Kony Ealy (DE)

Ealy has started 19 games in the NFL and recorded 14 sacks in his first three seasons there from 2014-16.

New York Guardians

Matt McGloin (QB)

McGloin threw 11 touchdown passes and started seven games for the Raiders in his NFL career.

George Johnson (DE)

In the 2014 season, Johnson sacked the quarterback six times while with the Lions.

Cyrus Kouandijo (OT)

After a stellar tenure with Alabama, Kouandijo was a second-round pick of the Bills in 2014.

Dallas Renegades

Landry Jones (QB)

A fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma in 2013, Jones had a 3-2 record as the Steelers starting quarterback. According to Sports Illustrated, he was the first player signed by the XFL.

Tommylee Lewis (WR)

Mostly utilized as a return specialist with the Saints, Lewis did catch two touchdown passes from the legendary Drew Brees.

Cameron Artis-Payne (RB)

Artis-Payne started three games for the Panthers in 2016 and has five rushing touchdowns in his NFL career.

Tampa Bay Vipers

Vinny Testaverde Jr. (QB)

The son of a 21-year veteran quarterback in the NFL, Testaverde Jr. threw for 1,714 yards and 11 touchdowns for Albany last year.

Aaron Murray (QB)

Playing for Georgia from 2010-13, Murray is the all-time leader for a SEC player in passing yards (13,166) and passing touchdowns (121).

Quinton Flowers (RB)

Flowers was the 2016 AAC Offensive Player of the Year while at South Florida as he threw for 24 touchdowns and ran for an additional 18 scores.

St. Louis BattleHawks

Christine Michael (RB)

Michael played in the NFL from 2013-18, and his best season came in 2016 when he rushed for 583 yards and seven scores.

Matt Jones (RB)

Drafted by the Redskins in the third round in 2015, Jones has scored six times on the ground and once via a catch in the NFL.

Will Hill (S)

Hill intercepted four passes (two of which were pick-sixes) in an NFL career that spanned from 2012-15 with the Giants and Ravens.

Seattle Dragons

Keenan Reynolds (WR)

Starting at quarterback at Navy from 2012-15, Reynolds rushed for an incredible 88 touchdowns a feat which is easily an FCS record.

Sterling Moore (S)

In his seven-year NFL career, Moore started 31 games and picked off six passes.

Jace Amaro (TE)

Taken in the second round by the Jets in 2014, Amaro caught 38 balls in his rookie year.

Los Angeles Wildcats

Elijah Hood (RB)

Hood had a phenomenal sophomore season at North Carolina in which he rushed for 1,463 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2015.

Colton Schmidt (P)

Schmidt spent five seasons with the Bills from 2014-18 and averaged 44 yards per punt.

Nick Novak (K)

In an NFL career that spanned 10 seasons, Novak connected on 182 of his 222 field-goal tries.