Former Dallas Cowboys' quarterback and current CBS broadcaster, Tony Romo believes the New England Patriots might not lose this season. Romo made the pronouncement during Sunday’s broadcast of the game between the New York Jets and the Cowboys with Jim Nantz.

During the broadcast, Romo ribbed the Jets, saying “Jets are 0-4, I think they can catch New England.” Then he followed it with another comment, saying “nah, I’m kidding.

C’mon. New England might not lose this year.” Aside from Romo, “Undisputed” co-host Skip Bayless is convinced that the Patriots can repeat their 2007 unbeaten 16-0 regular season. Based on their remaining regular-season schedule, Bayless said it is possible that Patriots would make an undefeated run heading into the postseason.

Belichick trying to avoid repeat of 2007 season

However, Bayless believes that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick doesn’t want his team to finish 16-0 in the regular season.

“I think he would say that would be a recipe for postseason disaster because the stakes rise,” said Bayless, adding that Belichick is afraid that the Patriots might suffer the same fate of the 2007 team when it lost to the Giants in Super Bowl XLII. The Patriots are in for some tough competition as they have yet to play the Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns, Cowboys, and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. NFL New England Patriots

Patriots favorites over Jets on MNF

Following their 35-14 win over the Giants, the Patriots head into Week 7 as an early favorite over the Jets in their Monday Night Football (MNF) showdown next week at MetLife Stadium. According to Jeff Sherman, Vice President of Risk Management of Super Book USA, the unbeaten Patriots (6-0) are installed as a 10-point favorite over the Jets (1-4), who snapped a four-game losing streak with a 24-22 win over the Cowboys on Saturday.

The Patriots are 4-2 against the spread this season with their latest win over the Giants. In their first meeting, the Patriots entered the week as a 21-point favorite over the Jets but failed to cover the spread following a 30-14 win in Week 3.

The Patriots also failed to cover the spread in their 16-10 win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 4. It will be a different story for the Patriots in Week 7 as the Jets will have Sam Darnold under center.

Luke Falk started at quarterback against the Patriots in Week 3, but he was waived by the Jets on Saturday. Against the Cowboys, Darnold, in his first game back after a bout with mononucleosis, completed 23 of 32 passes for 338 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. In their first meeting, veteran quarterback Tom Brady completed 28 of 42 passes for 306 yards and two touchdowns for the Patriots.