The USA will take on Namibia in the second match of the ongoing 50-over Tri-series. The tri-series is the part of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-22.

The match will be played on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida.

Namibia won the toss and elected to bat

The first match of the series was played a few days back between Papua New Guinea and the USA in Florida. The match which was struck by heavy showers during its course was eventually won the hosts, USA by just five runs on the DLS Method.

USA vs NAM live streaming details

The official YouTube channel of the United States of America Cricket (USA Cricket) will broadcast the entire match Live. The live streaming would be available from 9:45 AM Local, 1:45 PM GMT, 7:15 PM IST.

Confident hosts likely to be unchanged for the Namibian challenge

The USA had scored 251 runs in their first match against Papua New Guinea. They should be happy with their batting performance but the bowlers were a bit expensive.

The match yielded a positive result and the collective effort of the bowling unit could just help the USA to go in with the same side.

Playing their first match in this series, Namibia could be under some pressure as they would be facing a strong USA team. Led by Gerhard Erasmus, Namibia have been playing quite well in the recent past and would like to capitalize on their form.

The weather is expected to be good on Tuesday in Florida but there could be chances of rain during the afternoon.

These showers are not expected to be much threatening as they might not be enough to cut short the match. The pitch should be good for batting. A score somewhere around 250 or 260, could be challenging as the bowlers will also have something from this wicket.