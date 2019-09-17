Last week, both Mecole Hardman and John Ross, who had excellent games in week 2, appeared on this list. With several injuries at various positions, fantasy players should be looking to add players at each position. Let's take a look at some players that are likely available in fantasy leagues for week 3.

Quarterbacks

There aren't many quarterbacks worth adding as a streaming option in week 3. If Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is still available, make sure to add him, as he has scored a rushing touchdown in each of the first two games and is averaging 19.1 fantasy points per game.

Andy Dalton is worth a long term speculative addition, but cannot be played this week against a very tough Buffalo Bills defense. Jimmy Garropolo, who is rostered in only 25% of leagues, is worth an addition after his impressive week 3 performance against the Bengals.

Running Backs

Frank Gore (16.4% Ownership)

The Buffalo Bills committed to Gore in week 3, as he rushed the ball 19 times for 68 yards and a touchdown.

Now Devin Singletary, who took away some of Gore's value, is hurt. Gore needs to be added in all leagues and is a great play in week 3 against a Bengals team that has allowed the highest number of points to opposing running backs this year.

Rex Burkhead (11.6% Ownership)

The Patriots went back to Sony Michel in week 2 against a terrible Dolphins team, but Burkhead still managed to score 6.8 fantasy points.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. NFL

Tom Brady loves to throw to his running backs and if Burkhead gets a touchdown in any week, he can produce flex value.

Raheem Mostert (11.0% Ownership)

It's not likely that the 49ers play as well as they did on offense against the Bengals again, but Mostert likely earned himself a role in the offense with his performance in week 2. He had 13 carries for 83 yards and is clearly going to be involved with Tevin Coleman out.

Wide Receivers

Demarcus Robinson (1.1% Ownership)

Players on the Chiefs offense are liable to go off at any time. One week after Sammy Watkins had a huge game, Robinson had 172 yards and 2 touchdowns. Fantasy owners were expecting Mecole Hardman, who also scored a touchdown, to get Robinson's role with Tyreek out. Instead, it looks like Robinson will get that role.

D.J. Chark (22.2% Ownership)

In two weeks, Chark has scored two touchdowns.

He clearly has some chemistry with Gardner Minshew, and is a good play in week 3 if he's healthy.

Deebo Samuel (12.8% Ownership)

Samuel exploded in week 2, recording five catches for 87 receiving yards and a touchdown. It looks like the rookie has some chemistry with Garoppolo. As the leading receiver in what should be a pretty good offense, Samuel should have a ton of value.

Tight Ends

Will Dissly (2.2% Ownership)

Without Doug Baldwin, Russell Wilson had to throw to somebody besides Tyler Lockett.

In week 2, that person was Dissly, who ended his day with two touchdowns. Dissly will likely continue to be a popular red zone target for Wilson and should be added by owners who need a tight end.

Jason Witten (18.6% Ownership)

He isn't the most nimble player on the field, but Witten does have touchdowns in two straight games. In what is likely to be a blowout against Miami, Witten could easily pick up another touchdown.

Defenses

49ers D/ST (14.2% Ownership)

The Steelers defense was struggling with Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback. Now they'll have to rely on young rookie Mason Rudolph, who will likely be pressured into mistakes on the road.

Buccaneers D/ST (0.6% Ownership)

Tampa Bay's defense has shown remarkable improvement this season and is averaging 10 fantasy points per game. Now they'll get to play against rookie quarterback Daniel Jones at home.