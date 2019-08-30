The 2nd Test of the ICC World Test Championship between India vs West Indies will be played at Kingston from August 30 - September 3, 2019.

Live updates:

Stay tuned for the toss and 7:30 PM IST.

Rohit Sharma is again expected to be benched following a solid 93 by Hanuma Vihari in the first Test.

West Indies will make a forced change, with Keemo Paul replacing Miguel Cummins.

Indian skipper Kohli needs just another victory to overtake MS Dhoni as the most successful Indian Test captain. They are both tied with 27 wins each.

India leads series 1-0

India leads the series after a thumping victory in the first Test. Pacer Jaspreet Bumrah produced match-winning figures of five wickets for just seven runs to skittle out Windies for a paltry 100 runs in the second innings.

Read: Sony Ten 1 live streaming India vs West Indies 3rd ODI at Sonyliv.com

Sony Ten live broadcast of WI vs IND

Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3 will broadcast the match live in India.

Sony Ten 1 will telecast the match with English commentary while Sony Ten 3 will provide the telecast with Hindi commentary. SonyLiv will stream the match live on its alp and website in the Indian subcontinent.

India had a good spell on Day 1 of the first test, as they registered 203/6.

Didn't watch the match live? Catch the highlights, on #SonyLIV https://t.co/xwiVPI5zLh#ClashOfTheIcons #LIVsports #cricket #WeLIVtoEntertain — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) August 23, 2019

Pitch and weather report

"Grass.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Foreign Affairs

We want no more spin," a member of the ground staff told ESPNcricinfo on match eve. The range of greenness and how it'll play will only be seen on match day, though.