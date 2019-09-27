For the ninth straight year, ESPN has come out with NBA Ranks. This year’s list includes who they believe will the top-100 players for the upcoming 2019-20 season. The top-two were revealed on Friday after they announced the other 98 from Monday -Thursday.

Here all how many players made it from each team listed from most to least.

Teams with at least five players

New Orleans Pelicans (6) - Derrick Favors (96), JJ Redick (73), Lonzo Ball (68), Brandon Ingram (56), Zion Williamson (42), Jrue Holiday (31)

Boston Celtics (5) - Marcus Smart (87), Gordon Hayward (65), Jaylen Brown (51), Jayson Tatum (35), Kemba Walker (17)

Brooklyn Nets (5) - Jarrett Allen (95), Joe Harris (89), Spencer Dinwiddie (76), Caris LeVert (60), Kyrie Irving (11)

Houston Rockets (5) - P.J. Tucker (82), Eric Gordon (78), Clint Capela (53), Russell Westbrook (12), James Harden (4)

Los Angeles Clippers (5) - Patrick Beverley (79), Montrezl Harrell (72), Lou Williams (58), Paul George (10), Kawhi Leonard (2)

Philadelphia 76ers (5) - Josh Richardson (86), Al Horford (37), Tobias Harris (29), Ben Simmons (15), Joel Embiid (8)

Utah Jazz (5) - Joe Ingles (62), Bojan Bogdanovic (48), Mike Conley (24), Donovan Mitchell (20), Rudy Gobert (14)

It’s probably a surprise to most that the Pelicans, a team that lost their best player in Anthony Davis and did not make the playoffs last season, leads the way with six players. According to ESPN, in the nine years they have done NBA Rank, Zion Williamson is the highest they have ranked a rookie.

Four make the list

Denver Nuggets - Paul Millsap (85), Gary Harris (70), Jamal Murray (27), Nikola Jokic (7)

Golden State Warriors - Klay Thompson (49), Draymond Green (38), D’Angelo Russell (26), Stephen Curry (6)

Indiana Pacers - Domantas Sabonis (63), Malcolm Brogdon (57), Myles Turner (44), Victor Oladipo (33)

Milwaukee Bucks - Brook Lopez (80), Eric Bledsoe (67), Khris Middleton (36), Giannis Antetokounmpo (1)

Oklahoma City Thunder - Danilo Gallinari (91), Steven Adams (75), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (64), Chris Paul (32)

Sacramento Kings - Bogdan Bogdanovic (74), Marvin Bayley III (69), Buddy Hield (59), De’Aaron Fox (25)

San Antonio Spurs - Derrick White (100), Dejounte Murray (71), DeMar DeRozan (46), LaMarcus Aldridge (41)

Toronto Raptors - Fred VanVleet (88), Marc Gasol (61), Kyle Lowry (39), Pascal Siakam (22)

Even with the exodus of Paul George and Russell Westbrook (and before that, Kevin Durant), the Thunder still have four players inside of the top-100. Danilo Gallinari also seems criminally low at #91.

Three on NBA Rank

Chicago Bulls - Otto Porter Jr. (90), Zach LaVine (55), Lauri Markkanen (50)

Los Angeles Lakers - Kyle Kuzma (77), Anthony Davis (5), LeBron James (3)

Miami Heat - Justise Winslow (94), Bam Adebayo (81), Jimmy Butler (21)

Orlando Magic - Evan Fournier (99), Aaron Gordon (45), Nikola Vucevic (40)

Phoenix Suns - Ricky Rubio (84), Deandre Ayton (66), Devin Booker (30)

Portland Trail Blazers - Jusuf Nurkic (83), CJ McCollum (13), Damian Lillard (9)

While the Lakers only have three on the list, they are the only team that has two in the top-five. That star power has them on the shortlist of title contenders for the 2019-20 season.

Duo in top-100

Atlanta Hawks - John Collins (47), Trae Young (28)

Dallas Mavericks - Kristaps Porzingis (34), Luka Doncic (16)

Detroit Pistons - Andre Drummond (52), Blake Griffin (23)

Memphis Grizzlies - Ja Morant (93), Jaren Jackson Jr. (54)

Minnesota Timberwolves - Robert Covington (97), Karl-Anthony Towns (18)

New York Knicks - Mitchell Robinson (98), Julius Randle (92)

The Grizzlies aren’t expected to contend for the postseason, but the future looks bright with a rookie (Ja Morant) and second-year player (Jaren Jackson Jr.) included on NBA Rank. Morant is the only rookie other than Williamson to make the list.

One or zero

Cleveland Cavaliers - Kevin Love (43)

Washington Wizards - Bradley Beal (19)

Charlotte Hornets - None

The Hornets gave Terry Rozier what? A three-year, nearly $57 million deal? And he’s not predicted to be a top-100 player?