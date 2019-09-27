With the regular season coming to an end on Sunday, this will likely be the last ratings update for "MLB The Show 19."

Here are the players who went up or down a level in the September 27 update. Those who went from common to bronze (or bronze to common) are not included. All of the players who were updated can be found on "MLB The Show 19’s" webpage.

Up a level

Gold to Diamond

J. T. Realmuto (C), Phillies - 84 Gold to 85 Diamond

D. J. LeMahieu (2B), Yankees - 84 Gold to 85 Diamond

LeMahieu has proven, throughout the year, that he can be an excellent hitter even when his home games aren’t at Coors Field.

He has posted career-best totals of 26 home runs, 99 RBIs, and 108 runs.

Silver to Gold

Giovanny Gallegos (RP), Cardinals - 79 Silver to 82 Gold

Austin Meadows (RF), Rays - 78 Silver to 81 Gold

Kyle Schwarber (LF), Cubs - 78 Silver to 80 Gold

After totaling just 22 relief appearances from 2017-18, the 28-year-old Gallegos has performed superbly as a setup man for the Cardinals in 2019. His stellar numbers include a 2.25 ERA, 0.78 WHIP, and 93 strikeouts in 72 innings.

Bronze to Silver

Oscar Mercado (CF), Indians - 74 Bronze to 78 Silver

Tommy Edman (SS), Cardinals - 73 Bronze to 78 Silver

Tyler Duffey (RP), Twins - 72 Bronze to 78 Silver

Hansel Robles (CP), Angels - 74 Bronze to 77 Silver

Yusmeiro Petit (RP), Athletics - 73 Bronze to 76 Silver

Dinelson Lamet (SP), Padres - 72 Bronze to 76 Silver

Eloy Jimenez (LF), White Sox - 74 Bronze to 76 Silver

Austin Nola (C), Mariners - 74 Bronze to 76 Silver

Yimi Garcia (RP), Dodgers - 68 Bronze to 75 Silver

Luis Arraez (2B), Twins - 72 Bronze to 75 Silver

Joe Smith (RP), Astros - 73 Bronze to 75 Silver

Jackie Bradley Jr. (CF), Red Sox - 74 Bronze to 75 Silver

One of the most-talked-about rookies entering the season, Jimenez has hit much better as the year has gone along. Prior to the All-Star break, he owned a .241 batting average and .785 OPS. Since then, those numbers have improved to .293 and .865, respectively.

Level decrease

Diamond to Gold

Noah Syndergaard (SP), Mets - 85 Diamond to 84 Gold

Kenley Jansen (CP), Dodgers - 85 Diamond to 83 Gold

At one time, arguably the most dominant closer in the game, Jansen regressed in 2018 and has done so more this year. His 3.01 ERA was a career-worst last season, and it has climbed to 3.77 this year. According to CBS Sports, he did become the 32nd player ever to reach 300 saves on Wednesday.

Gold to Silver

Kevin Kiermaier (CF), Rays - 81 Gold to 79 Silver

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (3B), Blue Jays - 80 Gold to 78 Silver

While there has been a myriad of rookies who have put up stellar numbers, Guerrero Jr. is looking to become a consistent hitter in the big leagues. At just 20 years old, he's not performed terribly as he still has an OPS above league-average.

Silver to Bronze

Mitch Keller (SP), Pirates - 76 Silver to 74 Bronze

Adam Jones (RF), Diamondbacks - 75 Silver to 73 Bronze

Shawn Kelley (RP), Rangers - 75 Silver to 73 Bronze

Steve Cishek (RP), Cubs - 75 Silver to 72 Bronze

Now 34 years old and in his 14th MLB season, Jones just isn’t as productive as he was earlier in his career.

The five-time All-Star has hit just three homers in 167 at-bats since the All-Star break.