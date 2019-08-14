West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first in the third and final One-Day International match against India. The match is being played at Port of Spain on August 14, 2019.

Live updates:

WI 8/0 in 1.3 overs - Gayle gets a free hit and opens his account with a sixer.

The rain has stopped and the covers are being taken off, no news of overs being lost.

West Indies skipper Jason Holder has won the toss for the first time in this series.

The hosts need a win to level the ODI series 1-1 after the first ODI was abandoned due to rain and India won the second.

West Indies started to bat and when the score was just eight runs, rain stopped play. The covers are still on. This is the third time that it is raining when the matches are going on in the Carribean Island in this series.

Toss decision surprising

West Indies captain's decision to bat first despite the rain forecast surprise many.

Perhaps he did not want to give the powerful Indian batting line-up another chance to bat and score a big total.

Virat Kohli made one change to the squad that one the second ODI. Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav was replaced by legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

TV telecast and online streaming:

Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 will telecast the match live in India with the live stream available on Sonyliv.com.

Willow Tv will telecast the series live in the United States.

This pitch looks a lot drier from the last one. It will be better for batting, there will be very little assistance for the slow turners.