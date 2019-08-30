While Jerry Jones appears to believe that Ezekiel Elliot will return, the coaching staff appears to be getting ready for the real possibility of starting the season without their star. Cowboys VP Stephen Jones remains calm and collected as Ezekiel Elliott continues his holdout. The front office continues to be all smiles as they tell themselves that their star would be back on the field Week 1. With only 10 days till opening day, Jason Garrett and his coaching staff are being faced with the reality of not having him in their gameplan.

Coach Jason Garrett doesn't have the ability to hope Elliott returns, instead he has to get his team ready to play the New York Giants, when they open the regular season in Dallas on Sept. 8. Part of the process includes determining who will lead the team's rushing game against the Giants. Elliott's holdout throws that competition wide open.

Cowboys rookie Tony Pollard could be Week 1 starter

Right now, Darius Jackson is penciled in at No.

1 position. However, he's not expected to handle the majority of the workload when the regular season starts. He is a veteran, but nothing in his background suggests that he's ready to be a starter on a team that is focused on playoff aspirations.

Fox Sports reports that rookie Tony Pollard will become the Cowboys feature running back when the Cowboys open their season. He's performed well during the three preseason games to date.

Pollard has carried the ball 15 times, rushing for 84 yards and one touchdown. The Cowboys would be very happy to see him continue to produce during the regular season. That might be a lofty goal for a rookie who came into the NFL with a modest reputation. The Cowboys offense is built to help the young running back succeed.

Pollard's success will come in part due to the offensive line he is working behind.

While this line suffered injuries last year, the group still has some strong Pro Bowl players at each position. Travis Frederick put up some big numbers before missing the 2018 season, and if he's able to return to that form this year, Dallas will definitely have the best offensive line in the league.

Cowboys running game could have more room to succeed this season

Dak Prescott's success at the passing game will also help keep defenses off-balance.

A complete season with Amari Cooper made the air attack much stronger down the stretch last season. Dallas front office are also hoping that Kellen Moore as the new offensive coordinator, will be able to help make the air game more unpredictable this season. If all goes right, the running game will see more room to operate this season.

None of this should suggest that the Cowboys don't need the Cowboys.

He's cemented himself as the best running back in the league. While he is talented, that doesn't help Garrett and his staff though. The coaching staff can only worry about players who are able to play when Week 1 arrives.