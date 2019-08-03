The first Twenty20 Cricket match between India and West Indies at Lauderhill in Florida on Saturday, August 3, 3019. The match starts at 8 PM IST.

TV telecast and live streaming info:

Sony Six and Sony ESPN will jointly broadcast in India. SonyLiv.com will provide Live online streaming of the matches via their app and website. Sky Sports Cricket will telecast the matches live in the United Kingdom while SkyGo app will live stream the matches. There is no Tv telecast info yet for viewers in Pakistan.

Cricket viewers in the United States can watch India vs West Indies series on Willow TV.

Schedule

The first two T20Is will be played in Florida on August 3 and 4 while the final T20I will be played in Guyana on August 6. Guyana will also host the first ODI on August 8. After the action will shift to Port of Spain where the two teams will play the rest of the two ODIs on August 11 and 14.

The first Test will be played in Antigua from August 22 while the tour will end with the second Test which is scheduled to start on August 30 in Jamaica.

Squads

Skipper @imVkohli does know how to bring smiles and joy to the fans 😃😃👏🙏 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/lqrAUaCODY — BCCI (@BCCI) August 1, 2019

The Indian squad will be led by Virat Kohli. Rohit Sharma will serve as his deputy in the limited-overs while Ajinkya Rahane will take on the role in the Tests.

MS Dhoni has decided not to take part in this series as he wishes to have a break from international cricket. Hardik Pandya has not been named in any of the squads as he is yet to recover from an injury. Jasprit Bumrah has been rested from the ODIs and T20Is. There are some new faces in the Indian squad based on the recent A team matches.