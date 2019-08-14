All eyes will be focused on the New England Patriots offense on how it will perform with 42-year-old quarterback Tom Brady leading the way in the 2019 season. With tight end Rob Gronkowski now retired, fans are raring to see how Brady and head coach Bill Belichick will adjust. However, the Patriots defense should not be overlooked with the return of linebacker Jamie Collins and the arrival of veteran Michael Bennett.

The Patriots secondary is also fun to watch with All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore leading the charge together with Jason and Devin McCourty. Recently, linebacker Kyle Van Noy took to Instagram to proclaim Gilmore as the NFL’s top cornerback. Brady then chimed in on the comment section, saying he “Can’t wait to watch this year!!!”, referring to the Patriots defense. The Patriots defense displayed a glimpse of what it is capable of this season as they limited the Detroit Lions to three points in their first preseason game.

Brady did not play against the Lions, but backup Brian Hoyer and third-string quarterback Jarrett Stidham were both impressive. Hoyer completed 12 of 14 passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns while Stidham completed 14 of 24 passes for 179 yards and a score in their 31-3 win over the Lions.

Brady wants to learn from Mahomes

Despite his status as the NFL’s best quarterback, Brady still wants to hone his craft further as he enters his 20th season since being taken 199th overall in the 2000 NFL Draft.

In an interview on “The Greg Hill Morning Show” on WEEI, Brady said, he could learn a thing or two from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is known for his no-look and left-handed passes. “No left-handed passes or no no-look passes yet. But I’m working on those,” said Brady, adding he could add those kinds of throws to his arsenal in the 2019 season. The Chiefs were a Super Bowl favorites last season, but they lost to Brady and the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. Brady recently signed a two-year contract extension worth $70 million with the Patriots.

Belichick praises Titans

Next up, for the Patriots, are the Tennessee Titans on Saturday. Before their preseason clash, the Patriots on Wednesday held joint practices with the Titans, who are coached by former New England linebacker Mike Vrabel. After their first joint practice, Belichick praised the Titans and Vrabel for the hospitality they extended to the Patriots. “I really appreciate the Titans, and the hospitality that we've received from Mike (Vrabel) and his staff,” Belichick said, adding that the joint practice was a really great opportunity to work against a good football team.

Belichick added that Titans’ mobile quarterbacks Marcus Mariota, Ryan Tannehill and Logan Woodside present a lot of challenge for the Patriots for their athleticism and their versatility. “They're involved in the run game, misdirection, moving pocket-type plays in the passing game, but also can scramble and so forth,” Belichick explained.