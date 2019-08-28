Remember Eric Cantona? The former Manchester United striker who helped Manchester United defends its Premier League title against one of the most successful English football clubs, Chelsea. This week, the French footballer will return to the world of football to receive one of the most prestigious football awards.

According to the UK-based BBC, the former Manchester United forward will be awarded the 2019 UEFA President’s Award for his outstanding achievement and a strong commitment to helping improve the lives of other people.

The accolade, which was first introduced by UEFA in 1998, is awarded to a football player for their contribution to the game’s development and success. It recognizes outstanding achievement in the world of football, professional excellence, and exemplary personal qualities, the British website reported.

The French footballer has been recognized by the football industry as one of the driving forces in the revival of Manchester United as a football powerhouse in the 1990s.

He wore the iconic number 7 shirt with his signature upturned collar. At the pitch, he was an unstoppable force and tenacious forward. He was known for his scoring ability and superb technical skill. He was voted as Man U’s greatest ever football player by Inside United magazine, the official football magazine of the Manchester United.

Cantona at Man U (the red devils)

Cantona will receive the UEFA President’s Award on Monaco on Thursday, during the UEFA Champions’ League group stage draw.

He was the third Man U player to receive the prestigious UEFA President's Awards. The other two are former Man U striker David Beckham and English football legend Bobby Charlton.

The 53-year-old French striker has scored 64 goals in his appearances for the English football club Manchester United. He played a crucial role in helping Manchester United win in their brutal death match against Chelsea in the 1994 FA Cup Final.

Cantona’s two penalties have helped the team win that match. With Cantona, the red devil managed to win their first top-flight title in 26 years in 1993 and lifted four Premier League titles and two FA Cups.

In addition to Manchester United, the French striker has also played for French football clubs, Auxerre, Marseille, Martigues, Bordeaux, Montpellier, Nimes, and French national football team.

The retirement and other awards

Cantona officially announced his retirement from football in 1997.

Following his football retirement, he took up a career in cinema and landed some roles in British and French films. He also took an interest in beach Soccer and even made a career as a manager of the French national beach soccer team, where he led the French beach soccer team in a huge victory in the 2005 FIFA World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Cantona’s other big achievements include the 2003 Premier League 10 Season Awards’ Overseas Player of the Decade and 2002 English Football Hall of Fame.

And in 2004, he was named by Brazilian footballer Pelee in the FIFA 100 list of the world’s greatest living football player.