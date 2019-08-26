When Andrew Luck announced his retirement from the NFL on Saturday, most of the sports world was stunned. The quarterback is just 29 years old and is coming off a season where he threw for over 4,500 yards and 35 touchdowns.

During his press conference announcing his immediate retirement, he cited repeated serious injuries as the main reason. Luck said that the injuries had taken the "joy" out of the game for him and he was stepping away.

While the large majority of the public was supportive of the young man stepping away on his own terms, there were a few people who decided it was soft for him to retire when he did.

One of the more talked about takes came from radio host Doug Gottlieb. The host tweeted shortly after the announcement was made on Saturday, ripping into Andrew Luck. The tweet can be seen below:

Retiring cause rehabbing is “too hard” is the most millennial thing ever #AndrewLuck — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) August 25, 2019

It didn't take long for people all over social media site to make sure Gottlieb was criticized as more than a few people made it clear they didn't like his take.

Media comes out to support Andrew Luck

Some of the responses seemed to be trying to get Gottlieb to understand just how bad his opinion was. Those particular responses usually ranged from " take this back" to "you have no idea what you're talking about. Others took more personal shots at the Fox Sports Radio host. That included some coworkers, including Fox News personality Britt McHenry.

With all the pro football you’ve played I can see where you’re coming from..... — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) August 25, 2019

Other people were even more harsh, including journalist Daniel Dale, who usually spends his time critiquing Donald Trump's daily rants.

You only appear on my feed when you have an extremely bad take, which unfortunately means you’re there all the time — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 25, 2019

Still, others pointed out that Gottlieb had done some pretty stupid things when he was still playing college sports. One of those things included stealing credit card numbers from several fellow students. Several Twitter users seemed to think it was a bit worse the analyst was going after Andrew Luck for retiring from pro football when Gottlieb had stolen actual money from people when he was close to Luck's age.

Aikman didn't come to play

While there were several good takedowns of the radio host, it was former Dallas Cowboys' quarterback Troy Aikman who might have dunked the hardest on Gottlieb. "That’s total b----- Doug. What qualifies you to decide how someone should live their life? So you’re now the authority on what motivates Andrew Luck? And if his decisions don’t fit into what you think is best for him then you rip him?

Guess that keeps you employed on FS1. Nice."

It should be pointed out that Aikman had his fair share of injuries when he was playing for the Cowboys. Like Andrew Luck, he was also considered one of the best quarterbacks of his generation.