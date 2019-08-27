Is Adrian Martinez slated to be one of the best quarterbacks to ever play for the Nebraska football team? If recent comparisons can be believed, he would certainly eventually fit that mold. As the season draws ever closer, the hype surrounding the Huskers' and their quarterback is only ramping up.

One way in which the talk has hit a fever pitch is recent comparisons between Martinez and Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

Yes, the same Mahomes that threw 50 touchdowns in just his second year in the NFL. Interestingly enough, the talk of similarities between the Nebraska football and Kansas City Chiefs signal-callers isn't coming from just one person.

One could even say there is a bit of a consensus on who to compare Martinez too.

Nebraska football player being cast among the best

Omaha World-Herald writer Chris Heady was one of the first to draw the conclusion.

In order to illustrate what he was talking about, he showed Mahomes' stats in his freshman year. In just seven games at Texas Tech, the quarterback completed 56 percent of his passes for 1,547 yards, 16 TD and four interceptions. In contrast, Martinez completed 64 percent of his passes for 2,617 yards, 17 TDs, and 8 interceptions.

What stands out of course is the Nebraska football player was more accurate and had more yards.

If Mahomes had played 11 games in his freshman year, he obviously would have had more interceptions but his yardage projects to around 2,500, so still shy fo what Martinez logged.

*taps on door, opening it slightly*



*places paper on the floor*



*scurries away*



Patrick Mahomes freshman stats at Texas Tech: 7 games, 56% completion, 1,547 yards, 16 TDs, 4 INTs



Adrian Martinez freshman stats: 11 games, 64% completion, 2,617 yards, 17 TDs, 8 INTs — Christopher Heady (@heady_chris) August 26, 2019

Most interesting is the massive step forward Mahomes took after his freshman year.

In his second season, he completed 63 percent of his passes for 4,653 yards and 36 touchdowns. In his final year at Texas Tech, he completed 65 percent of his passes for over 5,000 yards and 40 touchdowns. It's unlikely Martinez will log those numbers, simply because Nebraska football is not as pass-happy as the Red Raiders were. He's also a bigger threat on the ground, rushing for 600 yards in his freshman year. Mahomes' best season saw him run for 456 yards.

Coach makes the comparison

Heady isn't the only one seeing similarities in the Nebraska football and Kansas City Chiefs' players. Talking during his press conference on Monday, head coach Scott Frost alluded to the similarities. Talking about the "wow" moments Martinez gives the coaching staff and his teammates every day, he dropped a very memorable quote.

“He made a throw the other day that I’ve never really seen before.

Maybe watching the Chiefs play last year.” Frost said.

It's not hard to connect the dots about just who Frost was talking about. He didn't make it as obvious as others in the media have done, but it was out there for all to see, nonetheless.