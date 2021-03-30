The US military's newest missile warning satellite system has finally arrived at the Florida launch base. The US Space Force’s Space Based Infrared System or SBIRS GEO 5 arrived at Cape Canaveral to kick off final preparations for launch next month aboard the United Launch Alliance-built Atlas 5 rocket.

The 5 billion dollars SBIRS GEO 5 satellite was shipped to Florida from its Lockheed Martin development plant in Sunnyvale, California. Billed as the nation’s premier missile warning satellite system, the SBIRS GEO 5 will provide 24/7 coverage to detect missile launches and provide warning to the US military.

SBIRS GEO 5 will join the other four SBIRS satellites that were previously launched into geosynchronous orbit. The Lockheed Martin-built SBIRS GEO satellites system was designed to replace the US military’s aging Defense Support Program missile warning system.

What the new military satellite will bring

According to C4ISRNet, the SBRIS GEO 5 is the first military satellite to built on Lockheed Martin’s new LM 2100 combat bus, which the company said is designed to provide improved resiliency and hardening against advanced cyber threats. The new satellite technology brings improved electronics, additional spacecraft power, and can easily accommodate new types of space sensors to respond to innovation and fast-changing military requirements.

The new missile warning satellite represents a major milestone for the US Space Force’s SBIRS program, and a critical step towards placing an effective missile warning system for the US military.

The satellite represents the combined strengths and hard work of the numerous US-based aerospace companies involved in the development process. These include the big names of the US defense industry: Lockheed Martin, the Aerospace Corporation, and Northrop Grumman along with multiple support contractors and key defense personnel. The new satellite brings top-notch scanning sensors designed to provide visibility over an entire hemisphere, providing much-needed information for hotspot areas like Syria, South China Sea, and Iran.

The new satellite is scheduled for a May 17 launch aboard the massive Atlas V rocket. The rocket maker ULA plans up to eight Atlas 5 launches this year, including the May 17 SBIRS GEO 5 launch. Another Atlas 5 rocket is slated to take off from Cape Canaveral, Florida in June.

Lockheed Martin other space ventures

This is not the first time, Lockheed Martin, the lead developer for the SBIRS satellite program, has worked with an ambitious space program, involving the launch of multiple satellites.

This week, the US defense giant has also announced a partnership with satellite startup Omnispace to build a space-based 5G network. This latest space deal has placed Lockheed Martin in a possible collision course with another space behemoth- Elon Musk's SpaceX.