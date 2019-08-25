The New England Patriots made several roster moves, signing a running back and linebacker and waiving wide receiver Maurice Harris. On Sunday, the Patriots had two new players on the field wearing Nos. 96 and 39, whose identity were not immediately known. According to Mike Reiss of ESPN, the Patriots signed linebacker Scooby Wright and running back Robert Martin. Per Rice, the Patriots worked out former Washington State running back James Williams before signing Martin.

Martin, who went undrafted last season, was waived by the New York Giants in May. Wright, for his part, was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft. In 13 games with the Browns and the Arizona Cardinals, he recorded seven career tackles, before suiting up for the Arizona Hotshots of the now-defunct AAF.

Patriots release wideout, defensive end

To make room for the new additions, the Patriots waived wide receiver Maurice Harris and defensive end Keionta Davis due to injuries and placed linebacker Brandon King on injured reserve.

The Patriots signed Martin to boost their depleted rushing corps because they are expected to rest Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead, Brandon Bolden, and James White in their final preseason game against the New York Giants on Thursday. The Patriots also have a need at outside linebacker because they are also expected to rest Dont’a Hightower, Jamie Collins, Kyle Van Noy, John Simon and Chase Winovich. The decision to release Harris was unfortunate since he had made a connection with Brady during their first preseason game against the Detroit Lions, where he caught three passes for27 yards and a score.

However, Harris suffered an injury during the Patriots’ joint practices with the Tennessee Titans, forcing him to miss their last two preseason contests.

Josh Gordon eligible to play in Week 1

The Patriots have removed recently reinstated wide receiver Josh Gordon from the non-football injury list, making him eligible to play in a regular-season contest since late last season. After the move, Gordon was spotted training in pads on Sunday in his first practice since he was suspended by the NFL for violating the terms of his reinstatement in connection with violation of its substance abuse policy last season.

Now that he’s off the NFI list, Gordon is eligible to play in the Patriots’ Week 1 contest against tough rival Pittsburgh Steelers. Recently, veteran quarterback Tom Brady welcomed Gordon’s reinstatement that gives him another potential target on offense. Currently, the Patriots have Gordon, Julian Edelman, Demaryius Thomas, N'Keal Harry, Jakobi Meyers, Phillip Dorsett, Braxton Berrios and Gunner Olszewski as wide receivers.