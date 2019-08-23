Former New England Patriots' backup quarterback, Kevin O’Connell heaped praises on veteran quarterback Tom Brady as he recalled his tenure with the team. O’Connell, who now works as offensive coordinator for the Washington Redskins, said Brady was a big help to him during his tenure with the Patriots. The Patriots selected O’Connell in the third round of the 2008 NFL Draft and he was tabbed as the third quarterback behind Brady and Matt Cassel.

According to O’Connell, Brady was a great mentor to him when he was a rookie and introduced him to an excellent working environment that enabled him to adjust quickly to the NFL system. In his career, Brady is known for mentoring fellow quarterbacks and wide receivers alike, but he declared that he doesn’t want to coach after he retires.

O’Connell played just two games with Patriots

“It was awesome,” O’Connell said.

“It was very much how you would hope as a young player.” While O’Connell played just two games for the Patriots before he was waived the following year, he said he still cherishes the lessons that he learned from Brady. O’Connell played for the Detroit Lions, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, and the then-San Diego Chargers before he was hired by the Cleveland Browns as quarterbacks coach in 2015.

He also worked as an offensive assistant for the San Francisco 49ers in 2016 and offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach for the Redskins (2017). In 2018, he was assigned as passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach before he was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019.

Brady’s effort to trademark ‘Tom Terrific’ denied

In other Brady news, several months ago, he filed a trademark request on the nickname “Tom Terrific”, which he will be using to launch a line of clothing and collectible trading cards.

The move drew flak from thousands of New York Mets fans, who claimed that the “Tom Terrific” nickname is associated with their Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver. In a decision, the US Patent and Trademark Office denied Brady’s petition after it connected the nickname to Seaver.

According to Josh Gerben, founder of Gerben Law Firm, a trademark law firm that works with clients worldwide, said: “Registration is refused because the applied-for mark consists of or includes matter which may falsely suggest a connection with Tom Seaver." The Mets celebrated the decision, posting “That’s terrific!” in reaction to the rejection of Brady’s trademark attempt.

Brady, who is entering his 20th NFL season since being drafted 199th overall in the 2000 NFL Draft, is known by many nicknames. According to Pro Football Reference, Brady is known as 'Touchdown Tom,' 'The Pharaoh,' 'Comeback Kid GOAT' (Greatest of All Time), 'California Cool,' 'TB12' and 'Tom Terrific.' In an interview last June, Brady defended his move, saying it was not meant to disrespect Seaver, who played 12 of his 20 Major League seasons with the Mets.