WWE news came in the latest episode of Monday Night Raw. We learned about a lot of new things. Some of those were bad and some were good. Titles were on the line and we got new champions as well. Rey Mysterio made a disappointing announcement regarding his WWE career.

Sasha Banks' new version again attacked Natalya and Becky seems ready for Sasha. Randy Orton has got new partners in crime, The Revival, as he continues his rivalry with "The New Day." Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE Raw after his SummerSlam match against Finn Balor.

AJ Styles' United States Championship match against Braun Strowman ended up in disqualification but it led to another championship match as Seth Rollins asked Braun Strowman to team up with him to face "The OC" for the Raw Tag Team championships. Samoa Joe and Cedric Alexander qualify for the "King of the Ring" tournament.

The Fiend attacks Jerry Lawler

According to wwe.com, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt returned and interrupted WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler and finished him with his new move, the "Mandible Claw." Wyatt attacked yet another legend after attacking Mick Foley and Kurt Angle previously.

Some of the achievements of "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt are, "RAW Tag Team Championship (once), WWE Championship (once) and SmackDown Tag Team Championship (once)"

New Tag Champions

According to wwe.com, Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman teamed up this week to face WWE Raw Tag Team champions with tag titles on the line. Rollins and Strowman won the match, becoming the new champions. Strowman is now a two-time WWE Raw Tag Team champion.

His previous reign was with Nicholas who teamed up with Braun at Wrestlemania 34 to defeat Sheamus and Cesaro for the championship.

Seth Rollins has promised Braun Strowman that he will give him the next shot at the Universal Championship. Rollins is now a double champion as he is both Universal and Raw Tag Team champion. Some of the titles Rollins has captured in his career are, "Universal Championship (twice), World Heavyweight Championship (twice), ROH World Championship (once), NXT Championship (once), Intercontinental Championship (twice), United States Championship (once) and Raw Tag Team Championship (four times)."

Undertaker's return date revealed by WWE

According to wwe.com, WWE legend Undertaker is set to return to SmackDown Live on September 10 when it takes place at The World's Most Famous Arena.

It is reportedly the first time when "The Deadman" will make an appearance at New York City's Madison Square Garden. Undertaker is a future WWE Hall of Famer who has achieved a lot in the field of Wrestling. Some of his achievements are, "World Heavyweight Championship (three times), WWE Championship (four times), World Tag Team Championship (six times) and WCW World Tag Team Championship (once)"