Seth Rollins is scheduled to face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam in a match for the Universal Title. Rollins has not been able to prove himself a good Universal Champion according to many fans. Some of the fans feel that if Seth turns heel, he might be able to be a better man than he currently is. On July 23, Cageside Seats wrote on Twitter, "I think I would sell my soul to have heel Seth Rollins back. #RAWReunion." To this comment, Rollins replied today, "Haven’t you been on the Internet in the last month?

#alreadyback."

Haven’t you been on the Internet in the last month? #alreadyback https://t.co/PWzCUlYz28 — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 27, 2019

Attack on AEW and Jon Moxley

Rollins' internet activities over the last few weeks have been quite rude as he has been bashing All Elite Wrestling (AEW), Will Ospreay and Dean Ambrose a.k.a Jon Moxley.

His latest attacks were on Jon Moxley and the promotion he is working for, i.e AEW.

According to postwrestling.com, he attacked Moxley by saying that Jon is taking dinner off Seth's table. He also spoke on behalf of WWE when he said that he along with WWE is going to knock AEW dead. Rollins has been claiming on Twitter that WWE is the best pro-wrestling right now and has been tweeting about it. Here is what he wrote, "Doubling down. Best pro wrestling on the planet. See that Cruiserweight Triple Threat?

And that’s just one night, one match amongst the many. Find anyone else alive who does what I do as well as I do it as often as I do it. Ya can’t. #WWEStompingGrounds #UniversalChampion

@WWE"

Doubling down. Best pro wrestling on the planet. See that Cruiserweight Triple Threat? And that’s just one night, one match amongst the many. Find anyone else alive who does what I do as well as I do it as often as I do it. Ya can’t. #WWEStompingGrounds #UniversalChampion @WWE — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 23, 2019

He defended WWE in an interview to Yahoo Sports(h/t by Wrestling Inc) by saying, "We're so far beyond being a wrestling company that it's very easy to point the finger and hate on us. That's the cool thing to do, it makes perfect sense to me, it's how it's always been in sports and entertainment, you always hate the big guy.

It's fine, I'm not upset about it at all."

Seth Rollins and Will Ospreay Twitter spat

Earlier he had a Twitter spat with NJPW's Will Ospreay. Rollins later apologized to Will by saying, "After a few days to sit on it, I’d like to apologize to @WillOspreay for the tweet I sent his way about comparing bank accounts. It was dumb of me & not in line with my values. The moment I pressed the send button I knew it was trash, but I’m too stubborn for my own good."

Ospreay replied to the apology by showing respect towards him and wishing him good luck ahead.

Apology accepted.



Just buy me a Nando’s ;) 😂



Honestly nothing but respect for you sir, just a bit of banter in my mind. I’ve followed your career since you were Tyler Black, I know it’s not all the money & it’s about the love.



Keep flying your flag & having fun. https://t.co/R8ssB8xh05 — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) July 2, 2019

Some of the championships won by Seth Rollins are, WWE Universal Championship (once), WWE World Heavyweight Championship (twice), ROH World Championship (once), ROH World Tag Team Championship (twice), NXT Championship (once), WWE Intercontinental Championship (twice), WWE United States Championship (once) and WWE Raw Tag Team Championship (four times).

Bayley challenges Trish Stratus

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has challenged WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus to face her for the Women's Championship. Here is what she asked Trish, "Trish, would you like to have a SD women’s championship match with me?"