According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is hoping for Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to return for SmackDown Live's first episode on FOX. WWE is trying to make it a huge debut on FOX with big stars to show up on the debut episode. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was in Hawaii recently on July 24, as he joined the protesters in the city against the construction of a giant telescope on Mauna Key, Hawaii's tallest mountain.

Dwayne joined the 10th day of protest as the protesters want to stop the construction of the 30-meter telescope on the mountain. This is because they feel that the mountain is sacred for them and it already holds a number of telescopes.

According to cnn.com, Dwayne was quoted as saying, "What I realized today, and obviously I've been following this for years now, is that it's bigger than a telescope. It's humanity.

It's culture."

CM Punk at AEW All Out

After CM Punk was announced for a Starrcast appearance during AEW's "All Out" weekend in Chicago. There was a lot of speculation regarding Punk's return to the ring. In his latest interview with ESPN, CM Punk revealed that he received an offer from AEW via text message as Cody texted him.

On this, Cody Rhodes cleared the air recently via his Twitter account as he tweeted, "I think he was misquoted.

I know 1 of us had met with him in person, and yes I texted him plenty when we couldn’t connect on the actual phone, but not a contracted offer. I wouldn’t be surprised if he went back to wwe. Regardless, great wrestler & guy. Door is open if he wants it"

I think he was misquoted. I know 1 of us had met with him in person, and yes I texted him plenty when we couldn’t connect on the actual phone, but not a contracted offer. I wouldn’t be surprised if he went back to wwe. Regardless, great wrestler & guy. Door is open if he wants it https://t.co/3ityuurGGy — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 26, 2019

Ever since Punk was announced for Starrcast, there were a lot of speculations about Punk's return to the ring and that he might show up at AEW's "All Out" PPV scheduled for August 31, 2019. This is because the event takes place in Chicago which is also the hometown of CM Punk.

