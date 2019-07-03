Before the new installment of Madden comes out every year, the fans are always interested in seeing what the rankings of their favorite players are.

Recently, EA Sports began doing that, starting off with revealing the rookie ratings for ‘Madden 20’. They can all be seen on the EA Sports website.

Highest rated rookie - Quinnen Williams (DT), Jets

Atop the list of the new rookie class is defensive tackle Quinnen Williams with an overall rating of 80.

He was selected third overall by the Jets in this year’s draft. According to 24/7 Sports, he is the third defensive player out of Alabama to be selected in the top-three during the common draft era following Marcell Dareus (third, 2011) and Cornelius Bennett (second, 1987).

Williams was a force in the middle while at Alabama, and he finished eighth in Heisman voting last year despite not playing what is considered a glamorous position. A strength rating of 89 will help allow him to overpower opposing offensive linemen.

Highest rated quarterback - Kyler Murray, Cardinals

Fresh off winning the Heisman while playing for Oklahoma in 2018, Murray received the honors of being the top overall draft choice when the Cardinals took him first overall. EA Sports will start him off as a 73 overall.

It is ridiculous how good Murray’s numbers last year were: 4,361 passing yards, 42 passing touchdowns (compared to just seven interceptions), 1,001 rushing yards, and 12 rushing touchdowns. A speed rating of 91 and an acceleration rating of 92 will make it very fun to scramble in the pocket with him.

Highest rated running back - Josh Jacobs, Raiders

Jacobs was taken with the 24th pick by the Raiders in this year’s draft. He was the first running back to come off the board, and he is the highest rated rookie running back in Madden with a 74.

He enters the NFL without much tread on his tires compared to other rookie runners, as Jacobs carried the ball just 251 times in three years at Alabama. A 90 acceleration rating will allow him to reach top speed quick on tosses and outside runs.

Highest rated wide receiver - Marquise Brown, Ravens

Known by Oklahoma fans as ‘Hollywood’, Brown was selected 25th overall by the Ravens in this year’s draft. He will begin the game with an overall rating of 77.

It was a very productive 2018 junior season with the Sooners for Brown, as he totaled 75 catches for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns. While not large in stature (5-9), he can easily create separation from defensive backs, and Madden recognizes this by giving him a speed rating of 97.

Highest rated defensive player (other than Williams) - Ed Oliver (DT), Bills

With the ninth pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Bills took Oliver, a freakishly talented defensive tackle out of Houston. He is the second-highest rated rookie coming in with an overall of 79.

In 32 games at Houston, Oliver recorded 53 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks. His speed (81), acceleration (87), and agility (85) are the highest among rookie defensive tackles.

Highest rated rookies not previously mentioned