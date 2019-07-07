The war between All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is creating a buzz all around social media. The very recent step of appointing two new Executive Directors for WWE Monday Night Raw and WWE SmackDown Live has made it evident that Vince McMahon is also not falling behind when it comes to giving competition to AEW. Paul Heyman who was the mastermind behind ECW is now the Executive Director of Monday Night Raw and Former General Manager of Monday Night Raw, Eric Bischoff, is the Executive Director of SmackDown Live. Roman Reigns gave his opinion on AEW in his latest interview.

Roman Reigns attacks AEW

Roman Reigns, in his latest interview, has revealed his thoughts on competitor promotion for WWE, All Elite Wrestling (AEW). According to Reigns, AEW is no competition for WWE. This is what he said, "Competition? No, there's no competition. WWE, we know exactly what we're doing. We have the best talent in the world. There's no comparing, I say that with firm confidence, all the way from the top to the very bottom. .. We are world class all the way through,"

Roman Reigns is one of the top guys of WWE.

Some of his achievements are; Universal Championship (once), WWE World Heavyweight Championship (three times), United States Championship (once), Intercontinental Championship (once), WWE Tag Team Championship (once) and FCW Florida Tag Team Championship (once).

Jon Moxley shoots Vince McMahon

Jon Moxley who was previously known as Dean Ambrose has again attacked Vince McMahon in his latest interview. Recently, while talking to Store Horseman, Moxley shared, "The only problem I really had with anybody was Vince."

Some of the achievements of Moxley are; IWGP US Championship (once), WWE World Heavyweight Champion (once), WWE United States Championship (once), WWE Intercontinental Championship (three times) and WWE Raw Tag Team Championship (twice).

Rey Mysterio back on Monday Night Raw

WWE has made it official that Rey Mysterio will be on the latest edition of Monday Night Raw. It will be interesting to see who will be the next opponent of Rey Mysterio. Before his injury, the last opponent he was involved with, was Samoa Joe. A few months ago, Mysterio defeated Samoa Joe and took the United States Championship from him. Rey Mysterio is a veteran WWE wrestler who has achieved a lot in the world of wrestling.

His return is expected to be a treat for the WWE Universe.

In its latest announcement, WWE is set to reveal Aleister Black's opponent for WWE's upcoming pay-per-view "Extreme Rules". It is being rumored that Black's opponent will be none other than "The Eater of World" Bray Wyatt.