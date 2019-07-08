The Nebraska football team lost out on one of the top recruits in the state of last week. While that was certainly a blow, it appears the Huskers are looking to pick up the pieces quickly and confidently. Xavier Watts was technically a 3-star receiver out of Omaha according to 247Sports composite ratings.

Now the Huskers appear to be in a position to replace him on their board. Watts is headed to Notre Dame, Waco Texas receiver William Nixon could be headed to Lincoln.

The Nebraska football team has taken a few hits because it lost out on a local recruit. That particular damage isn't easily ignored. Scott Frost and company have made it very clear they want to lock down the state. Watts going elsewhere was bad news.

Nixon could fill the spot on the recruiting board, but he won't fill the spot when it comes to in-state recruits. The good news is that Watts has really been the only in-state prospect that has slipped through the new Huskers' staff.

Nebraska football commitment announcement incoming?

247Sports reported that quite a few of their analysts believe that William Nixon is going to be a Husker when all is said and done. The amount of time we have to wait to see whether or not those analysts are right could be short.

A new report has surfaced from the Omaha World-Herald that Nixon is going to be announcing his commitment at some point on Monday. With the reports that he's leaning towards the Nebraska football team, it could be yet another big pickup in what has been a busy couple of weeks.

A bevy of new commits

The Nebraska football team has had the same kind of summer stretch that it did a year ago under Scott Frost and company. This time of year has been good for the Huskers on the recruiting front as they have gotten commits in bunches.

The end of June and beginning of the month saw several different players join longtime commit Xavier Betts on the 2020 rolls. Betts, by the way, got pretty good news last week when an injury he sustained at The Opening turned out to not be as serious as he first thought.

The Cornhuskers have seven total commits for the 2020 class and four of those came in the last couple of weeks. William Nixon isn't quite as ballyhooed as Watts but he is the 98th best receiver in the entire class. He would be a heck of a pickup for Frost and company.

The Huskers are looking to beat out several other Power 5 teams who are vying for Nixon's services. Penn State and Baylor have both been working the hardest in the last few weeks.

It's never a bad thing when the Nebraska football team can beat out a conference rival. It's also always nice to be able to pull a talented Texas player out of his home state. They 2020 recruiting class would get a big bonus if Nixon decides he wants to play in Lincoln for the foreseeable future.