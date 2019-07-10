Former WWE Star Chris Jericho is currently signed under All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Jericho had a great match with Kenny Omega in the first PPV of AEW called "Double or Nothing."

He qualified for the AEW Championship match by defeating Kenny Omega in that match. Jericho will be facing "Hangman" Adam Paige at AEW's "All Out" PPV scheduled for August 31 and the winner will become the first AEW champion.

Fozzy's lead singer Jericho is not scheduled for a wrestling match at "Fight for the Fallen" on July 13, but he will give an appearance at the event, and he is expected to provide an unbelievable announcement.

This is what he posted on his Instagram account, "A LIVE MIC and A P***ED OFF #CHRISJERICHO at #FightForTheFallen?

Let’s just say you won’t believe what I'm gonna say..."

AEW fight for the fallen PPV

After two successful pay-per-views named "Double or Nothing" and "Fyter Fest," AEW will be coming up with its third PPV called "Fight for the Fallen".

According to Cbssports.com, some of the matches it will feature are, "The Young Bucks vs. Cody & Dustin Rhodes," "Kenny Omega vs. CIMA," "SoCal Uncensored (Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky) vs. The Lucha Brothers," "Hangman Page vs.

Kip Sabian," "Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie," "Joey Janela, Jimmy Havoc & Darby Allin vs. Shawn Spears," "MJF & Sammy Guevara ("The Buy In ")".

The event will take place on July 13, Saturday at Daily's Place Amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida.

Kevin Owens attacks Shane McMahon

According to Wwe.com, in the latest episode of SmackDown Live, Kevin Owens attacked Shane McMahon by speaking on behalf of every locker room wrestler and WWE fan.

Owens called out Shane McMahon for getting more TV time and authority power since the past few months.

This all started when Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler had a brawl outside the stadium. Shane McMahon canceled the match between Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler which was scheduled for later that night as a result of rude behavior from Owens.

Due to such actions from Shane, Owens came out from the audience and said it all about Shane McMahon and many superstars in the locker room not getting the opportunity because of him.

According to Wwe.com, an extract of his statement is, "A while ago I watched the entire McMahon Family come out in this ring and say, 'Hey, from now on we're going to listen to the fans and give the audience what they want.' But the only thing that's happened since then is Shane

McMahon has gotten more power, more authority and more TV time than anyone, and trust me when I say that nobody watching ever wanted that".

Owens escaped from the stadium after this and later appeared during the main event and gave a stunner to Shane McMahon. Owens is being praised on social media by WWE fans and WWE superstars who were named by him in that promo.

Kevin Owens is a former WWE Universal Champion and a very talented wrestler currently signed under WWE. He began his WWE career by joining WWE NXT where he rose to the top by becoming NXT Champion.

He also had an epic rivalry with Sami Zayn in NXT.

When he debuted in the main roster, he started a feud with John Cena and defeated Cena in a surprising pinfall victory.

Some of his achievements are, "WWE United States Championship (three times), WWE Universal Championship (once), WWE Intercontinental Championship (twice), NXT Championship (once), ROH World Championship (once) and ROH World Tag Team Championship (once).