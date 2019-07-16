Days before the New England Patriots begin their training camp, veteran quarterback Tom Brady took his family to Costa Rica for their annual offseason beach vacation, according to TMZ Sports. TMZ Sports posted some pictures of Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, along the beach and as sweet as ever, 10 years after they got married. The 38-year-old Gisele was wearing a tiny bikini while the 41-year-old Brady looked like he had some gains during his offseason workouts, compared to his last season’s dad-bod pics.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the past two seasons, Brady skipped the Patriots’ offseason program to spend more time with his family. Despite this, Brady still allots time for private workouts with his wide receivers. Recently, he posted photos of his workout with Julian Edelman, rookie N’Keal Harry and even suspended wideout Josh Gordon.

Patriots to begin training camp on July 25

Brady still has several days to enjoy time with his wife and family before the veteran quarterback and other members of the Patriots report to training camp, which will begin on July 25.

Advertisement

According to the recent schedule released by the Patriots, the rookies must report to training camp on July 21 while the veterans will arrive by July 24. The Patriots are scheduled to conduct joint practices with the Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions during training camp. They will travel to Detroit for a joint practice with the Lions from August 5, 6 and 7. The Patriots will practice with the Titans in Tennessee from August 14 and 15.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. NFL New England Patriots

The Patriots will kick off their Super Bowl title defense on September 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was reported that Brady is excited as ever as he enters his 20th season in the NFL after arriving as the Patriots’ 199th overall selection in the 2000 NFL Draft.

Could Brady convince Gronkowski to come back?

After helping the Patriots win their sixth Super Bowl trophy, tight end Rob Gronkowski shocked the NFL world when he announced his retirement after a nine-year NFL career.

However, rumors are persistent that Gronkowski might return to the Patriots at some point next season to help his team’s playoff push. In a recent development, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk said that Gronkowski has a 40 percent chance of coming out of retirement, based on reports from his sources. As of now, Florio said Gronkowski is having a time of his life and enjoying retirement. However, Florio said there will be a point that Gronkowski might miss his teammates and the action on the football field.

Advertisement

“While he won’t miss dealing with training camp and the preseason, he could miss the game once they start playing games that count,” said Florio. According to Florio, Brady will be the difference maker in Gronkowski’s decision to come back. Florio said Brady might be able to convince Gronkowski to cut his retirement short and suit up again for the Patriots. Recently, Brady and Gronkowski had a great throwing session at UCLA.