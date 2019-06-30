Hosts England will clash with India at Edgbaston, Birmingham for match no 38 of the ICC World Cup, 2019 on June 30, 2019. The game will start at 0.300 IST.

India has remained unbeaten till now and has won five of the six games it has played and is in the second position of the points table. Australia and New Zealand are in the First and third position, respectively. New Zealand and India are tied at 11 points each, but India is in the second spot because of a better run average.

Tv telecast and live streaming info

The England -India game can be seen Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket from 9.30am GMT. Ball by ball commentary can be accessed on BBC Radio 5 live Sports Extra, Radio 4 Long Wave and the BBC Sport website.

Star Sports will telecast in India. Hotstar will be transmitting live streaming of the game in India via the app and the website for the top end users. The live broadcast will be available in English, Hindi and many other Indian regional languages.

#ENG: Started well but now feeling the pressure of qualifying for the next round.#TeamIndia: Still unbeaten and looking for a sixth win.

The stage is set for a 🔥 ICC #CWC19 match-up!



The stage is set for a 🔥 ICC #CWC19 match-up!



Catch #ENGvIND today, 1:30 PM onwards, LIVE on Star Sports.

Must-win match for England

The match is very crucial for England, and it will have to win to remain in contention to qualify for the last four slots.

The fortunes of Bangladesh, England, and Pakistan are closely tied on the outcome of the three matches which India will play.

Chinks in the armorIndia has been cruising along quite comfortably, but during its run-up to the semifinals, several chinks have been revealed in their once impregnable fortress. The number four spot is still not decided, and experimentation with different players like Vijay Shankar and Rishabh Pant has not exactly been successful. Rohit Sharma has not performed in the last two matches and his vulnerability against out swinging balls is much too evident.

MUST WATCH: We go behind the scenes into #TeamIndia's fun photoshoot as the Men in Blue gear up to don Orange for the game against England



Full video Link here 👉👉📽️📽️ https://t.co/1GBkunRFYY pic.twitter.com/Fl6dnTFpD6 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 30, 2019

Middle order woes

MS Dhoni the player who has been dubbed Mr Cool has also not been scoring prolifically with his bat. He is wasting too many balls before starting his onslaught, something which is not expected of a player coming in the middle order.

Middle order batsmen are expected to accelerate the scoring rate and build on the foundation established by the openers. The team is woefully lacking in this aspect.

Another point of worry is the fitness of leading pace bowler of India, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar. However, his absence has been a boon for Mohammed Shami, who is performing brilliantly.