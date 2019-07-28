Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will cross swords for the second ODI which will be played on 28 July 2019 at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Sri Lanka is already 1-0 up in the series and will be trying to build upon the momentum it gained in the victory in the first ODI.

A series win has been evading the Sri Lankan team since 2016. Therefore, the host will put all their effort to win today’s ODI and seal the series.

However, Sri Lankan will be sorely missing its all-important pacer Lasith Malinga who hanged his boots after the first ODI. The old warhorse had picked three wickets in the last match of his career.

TOSS: Bangladesh opt to bat; Taijul Islam comes in for Rubel Hossain.

GTV live streaming info

GTV and Maasranga & BTV will beam Sri Lanka vs. BAN Match Live in Bangladesh from 2:30 PM onwards.

Rabbithole app will beam live stream the game for the fans in Bangladesh.

SLRC (Channel Eye) will beam live television coverage for the game in Sri Lanka.

Channeleye.lk and Rupavahini will live stream the game for the fans in Sri Lanka.

Viewers in Sri Lanka can watch the match live online at the Youtube link in the below tweet.

LIVE: 2nd ODI, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka 2019 - https://t.co/WSshCNwTH5 #SLvBAN — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 28, 2019

A pale self of the team at World Cup

On the other hand, Bangladesh will try everything to remain in the game.

The tigers will be sorely missing the services of their talisman Shakib Al Hasan in the first match. Bangladesh will have to improve on its batting, especially in the middle over’s and also their bowlers must have the ability to pick wickets at regular intervals.

With Malinga removed from the scene, Bangladesh batsmen will be able to breathe a little more easily. However, all is not well in the Bangladesh team as was it was evident in the first ODI.

The fielding was sloppy, and the standard of bowling was just a little above club bowling. The Bangladesh team is a pale clone of the team we saw at the World Cup, a team which had performed admirably and if not for a quirk of fate will have featured in the final four.

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first. #SLvBAN



Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Avishka Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 28, 2019

Fitting Tribute to Lasith

The Sri Lankans had played brilliantly and excelled in all departments.

The team was charged up since it was the farewell match for its ace pacer Lasith Malinga and the team had a moral obligation to give him a befitting farewell. Charged up with such emotions the team they performed brilliantly.